#GuardiansoftheGalaxyVol2 just had its red carpet premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, and saying the internet is little excited is one hell of an understatement.

Over the past few weeks, we've heard about new members of the cast, their roles, new awesome songs, and glowing first reactions telling us what we've been wanting to hear all along: that the movie is going to be incredible.

The newest bit of news is quite a the huge spoiler, so a fair warning right now.

If you don't want to know anything about the mystery '80s icon who is officially associated with #GotGVol2, and who actually did all the spoiling himself, then turn that car around and stop reading right now.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 [Credit: Disney]

Ready?

In an interview on the red carpet, none other than this guy just brought the '80s house down, along with its Knight Rider and Pamela Anderson posters:

David Hasselhoff Hints He Has A Cameo In The Movie

In the interview, he went on about his involvement in the movie, including singing the title track 'Guardians Inferno,' which is sure to be the power gem (see what I did there) of the Awesome Mixtape #2.

James Gunn, when he was eight years old, watched a show called Knight Rider. And because of that show, he kind of wooed into singing the main title song, which I've already cut. And it's really fun. And he wrote that.

I'll leave it at that, and let you watch the whole glorious, if not slightly infuriatingly spoiler-filled video, which hints at possibly more involvement in the movie from The Hoff:

I would really have preferred for that not to have been spoiled. But since it has been, and he did it himself, please, please let there be a black Trans-Am shaped spaceship somewhere in the movie!

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is officially in theaters on May 5th.