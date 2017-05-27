Ever since we first saw the logo for Queen Consolidated appear during the second episode of Gotham, fans have wondered whether Bruce Wayne could crossover and have a grouch-off with Arrowverse heroes such as the Green Arrow. While this was later revealed to be accidental, further hints dropped in the likes of The Flash and Supergirl have confirmed that Gotham City — and possibly Batman — do in fact exist on the same Earth as these heroes.

Does this mean that we could potentially see a young Bruce Wayne from Gotham interact with the likes of Green Arrow in a crossover? Actor David Mazouz says yes, the possibility certainly exists, suggesting that this could even occur sooner rather than later.

How Could Batman Meet Superman In A Gotham/Arrowverse Crossover?

During our interview with David Mazouz, the gifted young actor took some time out to share his ideas on how Gotham could feasibly crossover with the Arrowverse. We know what you're thinking, but put your batarangs down and leave your scepticism at the door. Gotham's Mazouz proves himself here as a devout Arrowverse fan, plausibly describing how such an event could one day occur.

But how? For once, let's just say that you'll be grateful for Barry Allen's incessant love of f**king with the timeline.

Mazouz explained that;

"I feel like we could easily do a Flash crossover, because he travels in time now. The biggest obstacle before The Flash came out, when it was just Arrow, was that Gotham is set in the past and Arrow was set in the present. We were not in the same time period, so how could we possibly do a crossover?"

But how would a potential Gotham/Arrowverse crossover work exactly? Licensing issues aside, of course...

"However, now that we know time travel was not only introduced, but widely used in the Flarrowverse with Legends of Tomorrow and The Flash, it's very plausible that a crossover could happen, because they could come back in time and visit Gotham. I would totally support it. I'm a huge fan. I think that would be awesome."

You don't need to be the World's Greatest Detective to see that Mazouz has a valid point.

Which Arrowverse Character Would David Mazouz Like To Meet?

Gotham [Credit: Fox]

When asked if there was one particular character that he would like Bruce Wayne to interact with, Mazouz suggested a team-up for the ages, one which we recently saw brutally portrayed in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice;

"I'd love for Bruce to interact with a young Clark Kent. Batman V Superman sets up Gotham and Metropolis to be twin cities kind of across the bay. If that's the case, then Clark Kent could take a boat across the bay and visit Gotham. I think that would be really cool."

While we can't help but fault hypothetical Clark Kent's lay decision to forego flying and take a boat, the idea of him visiting Gotham and meeting Mazouz's Batman sure is an enticing one.

There's just one issue.

"I'm sure it would obviously be a nightmare with licensing and such — which is really annoying, I don't know why they can't just let us have our fun — but I think that could be a really cool interaction between the two of them and maybe, hopefully, it could happen before the show ends.... let's make it happen!"

Whether a new actor is cast opposite Mazouz as a young Clark Kent or whether The CW tries to de-age Tyler Hoechlin's #Superman — as creepy as that sounds — the potential for a young, Smallville-style meeting between Gotham's Bruce and #Supergirl's Clark is mind-blowing. Yes, Superman technically lives on a different Earth to the rest of the Arrowverse, but this hasn't stopped Supergirl from meeting the likes of Green Arrow or The Flash.

And let's face it; #Gotham and Bruce himself need all the help they can get fighting against the likes of Jerome, Harley Quinn and perhaps even the Suicide Squad later down the line. Get your Bat-signals out. The petition starts here, people.

Would you like to see a young Superman appear in an episode of Gotham? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!