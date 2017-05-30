Gotham has well and truly lived up to the title of 'Mad City' throughout Season 3, escalating the tension with a disfigured Joker, an evil clone and a whole lot of Tetch virus. Throughout it all though, David Mazouz has held the show together as Bruce Wayne, inching ever closer towards his destiny. Will we see Batman in the Season 3 finale, or will Bruce Wayne make a different choice entirely?

Bruce Wayne May Be Closer To Becoming Batman Than We Thought

During our interview with the Gotham star at the Heroes & Villains Fan Fest in London, Mazouz discussed the upcoming Season 3 finale, and a game-changing decision for Bruce Wayne that will have ramifications well into Season 4.

"Something major happens in the very last scene of Season 3 for Bruce. He makes a decision, that decision will influence what he does. I don't know what's happening in Season 4 yet, I haven't had a script or talked to the writers about what's going to happen, but where I see it going is somewhere I've wanted to see it going for a very long time. You'll see what I mean. Bruce is going to be very busy taking on this new role that he assumes at the end of Season 3 and I think it'll be really cool."

We've already seen a number of hints that Bruce Wayne may become Batman sooner than we thought, including his training regime under the Shaman, but never before have we heard such a strong hint towards Batman's debut on Gotham. After all, what else could Mazouz be referring to when he discusses Bruce Wayne's "new role"?

Will Bruce Wayne Make The Decision To Become Batman Or Something Else?

The obvious answer here is that Bruce Wayne will become Batman. I know it, you know it, David Mazouz probably knew it while he was still in the womb — but perhaps that's too obvious. Of course, Gotham will inevitably introduce Batman later down the line, but isn't this too soon for the Dark Knight to officially begin his crusade?

Instead, it seems more likely that Gotham may be manipulating our knowledge of Bruce Wayne's destiny as a cheeky misdirect for the fans. After all, the official synopsis used to describe the Season 3 finale mentions how Bruce "completes his last task in order to fulfil his destiny" and the trailer is even more on the nose, ending with a shot of future Batman overlooking the city.

A voice-over from The Shaman also alludes to this, asking Bruce to consider his future;

"Join me. Fulfil your destiny."

However, this seems rather suspicious, given that The Shaman has now been revealed as the true leader of the Court of Owls. Instead of deciding to become Batman in the traditional sense, Wayne may instead choose to rebel against The Shaman and take over the Court of Owls for himself, using their villainous reach for good in order to protect #Gotham rather than harm it. By making this decision, Bruce will still be on the path to heroism, but through more traditional means that will surprise fans who may be expecting to see the pointy-eared cowl any day now.

How Will Harley Quinn Fit Into All This?

When asked whether Bruce Wayne's upcoming decision may involve a certain Clown Princess of Crime, Mazouz was unable to elaborate. Instead, the future Batman had this to say about Harley Quinn's upcoming debut in the Season 3 finale:

"She's going to be in the finale. Stay tuned."

Fans have long suspected that Barbara Kean-Gordon will eventually reveal herself to be Harley Quinn on Gotham, but the show has played fast and loose with the #Batman mythology before. Given that knowledge, we wouldn't be surprised if someone else ultimately becomes the Clown Princess of Crime instead. If this person is close to Bruce, then this reveal may even have a directly impact on his decision in the Season 3 finale. We already know that #HarleyQuinn will play a larger role in Season 4, so this would tie nicely in with the ramifications of Bruce's "new role."

Whether Bruce decides to become Batman or just continues to stare moodily over Gotham's cityscape, the Season 3 finale is guaranteed to be a game-changer. Bruce Wayne may have a difficult decision on his hands, but the choice for us to continue watching Gotham into Season 4 is the easiest one yet.

What do you think Bruce Wayne's major decision will be in the Gotham Season 3 finale? Let us know in the comments section below!