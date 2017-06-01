Gotham may star Ben McKenzie as Detective Jim Gordon, but from day one, all eyes have been on actor David Mazouz. As a young Bruce Wayne, the star is set to one day pull on the cowl and officially embrace the role of Batman, but when this will happen remains unclear. Sure, the Season 3 finale will certainly push Bruce in that direction, but more as a protector of Gotham rather than a fully realized version of the Caped Crusader.

Speaking at a panel during the Heroes & Villains Fan Fest in London, Mazouz reiterated that he would love to see Wayne evolve into Batman on Gotham:

"I hope we see Bruce become Batman, I'd love to play Batman! I'm 16, of course I want to be Batman."

While this has been known for some time, Movie Pilot were fortunate enough to sit down with Mazouz and explore how this could happen in more detail.

Will We Ever See Batman's Suit On Gotham?

When asked whether he would ever pull on the spandex and pointy ears on Gotham, Mazouz revealed that this would depend on the show's longevity, explaining that:

"I think if it goes long enough it will. I can very easily see it going there."

Of course, this raises a few issues though. Gotham was always designed to act as a prequel, charting the journey that Bruce takes towards becoming Batman. Once that's been achieved, will the show have anything left to say? After all, Smallville ended the day that Clark Kent finally became Superman. Wouldn't Gotham follow a similar path?

Mazouz has clearly thought about this before, providing us with an intelligent answer that questions whether we should even see Batman's suit on Gotham:

"An obvious problem is if we were to do that, then where would we go? Because the whole point of Gotham is that its obviously supposed to be a prequel to Batman. If you start going into Batman-hood, you're getting away from where you started. But you kind of have to go there because Gotham City is at a breaking point and needs a protector. And Bruce Wayne is at that point in his life where he can assume that role."

While Bruce Wayne didn't become Batman until well after his teens in the comics, 16-year-old Mazouz hints that Gotham may accelerate his development into the Dark Knight by the time that Season 4 rolls around, although this remains uncertain for now:

"I dont know what's going to happen, but at this point, Bruce is taking it upon himself to go out there and help people in Gotham at the very end of Season 3. In the Season 3 finale, he makes a monumental decision and it will affect everything in his life afterwards."

From the sound of this, Wayne may continue fighting to protect Gotham sans costume for now, although spandex is definitely a possibility in the future — especially if this Season 3 finale promo is anything to go by:

How Has Mazouz Prepared Himself For The Role Of Batman?

Whether Wayne dons a cape or not, it sounds like he'll be more than ready to face any opposition that comes his way. Mazouz revealed to us the details of his training regime on set, which certainly suggests that Wayne will continue developing his fighting skills well into Season 4;:

"I've been doing jujitsu... different kind of martial arts, just so that I feel comfortable. Our stunt department is really amazing. Emmy nominated Norman Douglass, our stunt coordinator, is one of the best in the business. I kind of do the martial arts training because I want to feel confident that what I'm doing is really authentic and genuine when I use my body as a weapon on the show, so that I can feel comfortable with what I do in the fight scenes... It's exciting because they make me look good no matter what."

Until Batman officially appears in the Arrowverse, perhaps even alongside Superman, fans will long to see the iconic cape and cowl on Gotham, whether it makes sense or not. However, it's fortunate that actor David Mazouz is keen to see this develop while still acknowledging how Batman's appearance could also be problematic.

At the end of the day though, even if #Gotham introduces Batman too soon, we should be safe in the knowledge that Mazouz and the show runners will never repeat the same mistakes as the movie Batman & Robin. Mazouz told the Gotham TV Podcast that his favorite costume is from the "Court of Owls" comic book storyline, so bat-nipples shouldn't be a problem on Gotham.

Would you like to see David Mazouz eventually wear Batman's costume on Gotham? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

