Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice went down in history as the first time its titular heroes appeared together in live-action. Surprisingly, it's not the fight scene, plot, or character dynamics that have stayed in fans' minds. That honor goes to the now infamous "Martha Scene," in which, after two hours of mutual hatred, the Caped Crusader and the Big Blue Boy Scout patch things up due to their mothers having the same name.

More than a year after the film's release, people still go to great lengths to debate the meaning and reasoning behind the moment. The matter escalated so much, that even Geoff Johns and #DianeLane gave her two cents on the matter (the actress has done it twice, to be precise).

But after so much debate, conflict and controversy, DC has joined in on the matter to, believe or not, make fun of the scene.

Brothers From Another Martha

#MothersDay is here, and to celebrate such a special occasion, the DC Twitter page tweeted a picture of Superman and Batman pulling a double celebration for their mothers:

The company teased the characters' strong friendship in the caption, which reads:

"They're brothers from another Martha. Happy Mother's Day everybody!"

As I'm sure you can imagine, the tweet sparked countless jokes and references to Batman v Superman. That scene will most likely go down as one of the most infamous moments in the entire DCEU, so it's refreshing to see DC seeing the fun side of the matter. The best part is that, if the company plays its cards right, it could have an annual tradition of commemorating the scene.

There you have it, that's how DC payed homage to the "Martha Scene" and all the trouble that came with it. We'll get to see Batman, Superman and even Martha Kent herself later this year once Justice League hits theaters on November 17, 2017.

What do you think about DC's poking fun about the "Martha Scene"?