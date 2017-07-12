According to IGN, DC Entertainment, with the help of writer Corinna Bechko, writer/artist Gabriel Hardman, and colorist Jordan Boyd, will reimagine and reintroduce Hal Jordan to the world in their upcoming graphic novel Green Lantern: Earth One Vol 1. Gabriel Hardman, the artist who worked on movies like Spider-Man, Inception, Interstellar and Logan, had this to say about the major changes.

“Approaching this as an Earth One story gives us the opportunity to go back to the core concept of Green Lantern and interpret it through the lens of a modern, grounded sci-fi story while still being true to the Silver Age roots of Hal Jordan.”

Superman kicked off the Earth One series on October 27, 2010, which re-envisions the most popular heroes, including: Aquaman, Batman, Flash, Teen Titans and Wonder Woman, reintroducing the heroes in a different, continuity-free story.

[Credit: DC Comics]

No longer a test pilot, Hal Jordan is a thrill-seeking astronaut who is assigned to a not-so-thrilling job of prospecting asteroids for his employer, Ferris Galactic. On assignment, Jordan finds the #GreenLantern ring and learns that this powerful weapon once belonged to an extinct group of galactic heroes: the Green Lantern Corps. Jordan is faced with the task with reestablishing the Corps, who had been slain by the Manhunters. Writer Corina Bechko further explained this new version of Hal Jordan:

“Hal Jordan is a smart, capable person with a space and science background who has a lot of untapped potential even before he finds the ring...That means he’s going to approach everything the ring does from the perspective of a scientist, but he’s going to employ it for action and adventure. The result for us as writers is the opportunity to fully embrace the science fiction aspects of the story in a way that would be impossible with a lot of other characters.”

What It Could Mean For The DCEU Green Lantern Corps

[Credit: DC Comics]

Does this new, science-savvy take on Hal Jordan give us insight on what we can expect from the veteran leader of the Green Lantern Corps? This most definitely allows the #DCEU a chance to tell a fresh story about Hal Jordan while simultaneously speeding up the story to introduce John Stewart. The dynamic between a veteran former scientist and a hard-nosed, hotshot young militant could work well.

As far as the production, Interstellar comes to mind when I think about what WB can bring to the table for an intergalactic movie. We'll just have to wait and see what David Goyer and Geoff Johns cook up, and if they were inspired by this new Hal Jordan.

The upcoming Green Lantern Corps has already been described as Lethal Weapon in space



Thankfully, the 2011 original Green Lantern film that nearly ruined Ryan Reynolds's career didn't stop DCEU's Jon Berg and Geoff Johns from moving forward with another #GreenLantern project. In fact, earlier this year the upcoming film was described as a "buddy cop film like a Lethal Weapon in space."

If you watched Wonder Wonder, you may have noticed a Green Lantern sighting during the DC part of the opening scenes, which further added fuel to the fire that suggested that the Green Lantern Corps may be involved with Justice League. With the film a few years away there are still many questions left on the table, but one thing is for certain: The Green Lantern is very much part of the DCEU. So, we'll see if those rumors are true on November 17, 2017 when Justice League hits theaters.

(Sources: IGN)