Most people might know what DC Comics Bombshells is all about, but for those who don't, it is a digital-first series written by Marguerite Bennett and drawn various artists that began in July 2015, with a printed comic book following in August 2015.

The story is set in an alternate universe and takes place during World War II, where female superheroes guard the home front during the war. The main characters of this comic are (as you might have guessed) female superheroes such as Batwoman, Wonder Woman and Supergirl, but many other DC characters make appearances.

Bennett said she wanted to have women come first in this alternate history World War II. She also stated that no heroine is derivative of a male counterpart — they are the heroes. To provide a realistic history for the Bombshells franchise, Bennett explored traditional genres and mediums of the 1940s such as radio shows and propaganda films. Bennett spoke about this during the 2016 SDCC, saying that each heroine has essentially her own genre.

“Batwoman started off as this cheesy radio adventure real, Wonder Woman is a war story, Supergirl is a propaganda film, Zatanna is this Hammer horror film, Catwoman is like a noir spy story.”

Bennett also concludes and acknowledges the importance of the decision:

“We were able to complete this whole new world that wasn’t just one thing because no woman is just one thing. So they each got to have a distinct voice, a distinct personality.”

Have I piqued your interest yet? If the answer is yes then here are three facts that I think will make you want to read this comic as soon as possible.

1. It Started Out As A Line Of Collectibles

[Credit: DC Collectibles]

The DC Comics Bombshells statues are based on prints of artist Ant Lucia, whose artwork depicted DC’s superheroines as World War II-era pin-up girls. The nine-inch statue line started off with Wonder Woman, Stargirl, Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn. Due to its popularity, #DC commissioned more, and the collection grew to include Zatanna, Black Canary, Killer Frost, Jesse Quick, Bumblebee and Raven.

2. It Is Considered To Be DC's Queerest Comic

[Credit: DC Comics]

Writer Margueritte Bennett has a history of writing sexy female characters without depicting them as objects, thus proving to be a perfect choice for the series. Not only that, but she herself is queer. The series is primarily filled with women and is heavily romantic, with many of the superheroines in relationships with each other; for example, Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn. This comic also marks the first depiction of a canon bisexual Wonder Woman. The most amazing thing about DC Comics Bombshells is that the story is told with none of the era-appropriate homophobia.

3. It Will Have A Sequel

[Credit: DC Comics]

You will not have to wait long for more awesome female characters and amazing storylines. The series is currently on a small break, but Bombshells United will relaunch on August 25 with a brand new story taking place in America and dealing with racism and discrimination. New chapters will be available weekly and print issues will collect two digital chapters, each beginning September 6, and will ship twice monthly.