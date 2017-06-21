What an exciting time it is to be a fan of DC Comics. Not only is Wonder Woman killing it at the box office, but DC is still putting out top-notch comics week after week. And since DC has such an amazing catalog of content, the publisher decided to make a streaming service focusing solely on #DC Entertainment.

We already know we're getting Titans and Young Justice, but that can't be all, right? DC's streaming service is the best opportunity to see a live-action version of Detective Comics, and here's why:

It Doesn't Need Batman

Detective Comics [Credit: DC Comics]

Batman would lead the team, but he can do it from the shadows. When you have someone as capable as Kate Kane, it makes Batman obsolete in the field. Thanks to her leadership abilities, she's almost as good as The Dark Knight in almost every aspect of crime frighting. He could call and check in randomly while he's out fighting baddies with the Justice League, and Kate can tell him everything's fine at the Belfry!

You Can Tell Huge Stories

Detective Comics [Credit: DC Comics]

Gotham is hell risen. Well, that's the best answer one can tell you given all the crazy sh*t that happens night after night. Also, Batman's library is so huge and has so many amazing stories that even Arrow can't seem to do justice to all of them. In one of the latest runs, we were introduced to the League of Shadows, something that has never been done in comics before. With Batman gone, the leadership role falls to Kate Kane, a.k.a. Batwoman, and it would be a perfect way to start the show. Without giving away any spoilers, it's one of the most personal arcs in all of DC Rebirth, and it could adapted to television wonderfully.

All Of The Great Characters

Detective Comics [Credit: DC Comics}

Sorry, Clayface. You're probably way too expensive for a television show, but I'm sure DC could find another character to take his place. Red Robin is one of the most intelligent people in all of comics. Orphan was created to be a perfect weapon. Spoiler is trying to redeem herself because of her father's villainy. Kate Kane is Bruce's cousin and she's one of the most underrated characters in all of comics. All these characters carry a ton of baggage and would make for an excellent TV show. Lastly, if DC doesn't make a show about them, then there's a very slim chance we'll see any of them on the big screen due to them not being the biggest of names.

Batman may be the biggest name in all of comics. He also has one of the best possible teams working for him during Rebirth's latest stint from Detective Comics. Some people may also say, "It's just like Arrow," but that show doesn't take place in Gotham, and none of them are trained by Batman. This is something DC Comics' streaming service seriously needs to take a look at when deciding its programming, because this show would be way too good to just locked away in oblivion.

Detective Comics [Credit: DC Comics]

