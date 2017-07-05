Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman presented a nice change of pace for the DCEU. The movie was uplifting, colorful, and it opened the universe to an exciting new path. Coming full circle with the representation of a new beginning, we were also treated to a brand new DC logo animation.

Featuring a number of heroes, the incredible fanfare was a great sign of the franchise finally finding its own voice, and it made us excited for what's to come. There have been a few bootleg versions of it floating around online, but #WarnerBros and DC have been kind enough to officially release the intro online for us to salivate over. Check it out in all of its superheroic glory:

Being a diehard comic book nerd, there's an interesting thing I noticed about this video: Characters like Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, Flash and Aquaman are sporting their live-action #DCEU looks. That means that this little montage is possibly not simply a promo shot for the comic book DC universe, but it's actually hinting at characters that are or might appear in the DCEU at one point or another.

With that amazing possibility, you're probably wondering who exactly appears in the lineup. Well, worry not; I've got you covered. Here are the awesome new characters presented in the footage:

1. Atrocitus

[Credit: DC Comics]

The Green Lanterns are coming to the big screen in 2020. #Atrocitus is one of the corporation's biggest and baddest villains, so I wonder whether DC could be considering him as the main baddie for the movie.

2. Firestorm

[Credit: DC Comics]

The character of Firestorm has been featured prominently in The CW's #LegendsOfTomorrow. That may get some fans thinking another version of the walking, talking nuclear weapon is unnecessary, but I'd be happy to see the DCEU's take on him.

3. Nightwing

[Credit: DC Comics]

#DickGrayson is getting his own solo adventure in the DCEU. There's currently no release date for the film, but seeing #Nightwing in the opening cinematic teases us with it not being too far away.

4. Lobo

[Credit: DC Comics]

#Lobo, too, has his own solo film in the pipeline. The Main Man has had trouble getting his project off the ground, but again, this intro gets our fanboy hearts racing to finally see it happen.

5. The Spectre

[Credit: DC Comics]

The Spectre's been portrayed in live-action before by Emmet Scanlan in Constantine. There have been many different versions and hosts for the hooded spook throughout the years, so knowing which one of those #DC wants to use is a bit tough right now, but an exciting prospect.

6. Blue Beetle

[Credit: DC Comics]

There have been a few different versions of #BlueBeetle throughout DC's history. The one shown in the intro (and in the image above) is a character by the name of Jaime Reyes, who acquires his scarab from Ted Kord, the original, non-super-powered Blue Beetle. Warner Bros. is bringing Kord to the big screen with a Booster Gold/Blue Beetle movie, so I wouldn't be surprised if young Jaime is at least teased.

7. Mister Miracle

[Credit: DC Comics]

#Darkseid is about to introduce the entire New Genesis craziness into the DCEU, so I wouldn't be surprised if Mister Miracle, a.k.a. Scott Free, pops up in an upcoming movie (maybe even Justice League?).

8. Hawkgirl & Hawkman

[Credit: The CW]

It's believed that the #JusticeLeague trailer featured Thanagarians during the battle between humans, Amazonians and Atlanteans against the forces of Apokolips. If that picture doesn't turn out to be just a giant bird, it's not unreasonable to assume we'll see Shayera and Katar Hol flying together at some point.

9. Martian Manhunter

[Credit: DC Comics]

#MartianManhunter is one of the most important characters in the DC universe. Many fans asked for him to be included in Justice League, but that didn't happen (that we know of, at least). But Man of Steel 2 is in development, and seeing how closely related the martian is to Superman, it's possible J'onn J'onzz makes his presence felt in the DCEU soon.

10. Solomon Grundy

[Credit: DC Comics]

#MattReeve's The Batman has been rumored to include a variety of Batman villains. While the film's gone through its fair share of restructuring throughout the year, it would be pretty cool to see #SolomonGrundy as part of that villainous roster.

11. Scarecrow

[Credit: DC Comics]

As mentioned above, a Batman movie packed with villains presents the opportunity to introduce audiences to #Scarecrow once again after Christopher Nolan's take on him. Given the psychological challenges he presents for the Caped Crusader, I wouldn't be surprised if we see Jonathan Crane pop up to scare the utility belt off Batman.

12. Green Lantern (Jessica Cruz)

[Credit: DC Comics]

As mentioned, #GreenLanternCorps. is coming. From what we know, the movie will focus on several members of the Corporation. Here's the thing: Jessica's powers come from an alternate universe. Green Lantern is a concept that's still in its infancy, so it'll probably be a while until we see the topic of other dimensions explored. That could mean that, unless there's some reworking around her storyline, it could be a while until we get Jessica on screen.

13. Supergirl

[Credit: The CW]

Supergirl's been an elusive character in the DCEU. She was hinted at all the way back in #ManOfSteel and even got her own officially canon prequel comic to explain her backstory. There's a rumor floating around that the epic battle on Earth with the Amazonians, Atlanteans and humans could feature the Girl of Steel. So she might be closer than we thought.

14. Black Lightning

[Credit: The CW]

This was a bit of a random addition to the intro. The CW is developing a #BlackLightning TV series, so it's curious to see Warner Bros. may be interested in using the character for its cinematic superhero universe.

15. Green Arrow

[Credit: The CW]

#GreenArrow is a character fans desperately want to see in the franchise. In 2016, a promotional chart for Batman v Superman was released, ranking the highest-earning companies in the DCEU and Queen Industries was on it.

[Credit: Warner Bros.]

There haven't any more clues to the Emerald Archer aside from that, but at least we know he's out there.

16. Star Sapphire

[Credit: DC Comics]

#StarSapphire (a.k.a. Carol Ferris) is one of the most exciting members of this newly-presented roster. She has a long and complicated love-hate relationship with Hal Jordan in the comics. We saw a little bit of that in 2011's Green Lantern, where she was played by Blake Lively, but I'd love to see their relationship explored in depth in the DCEU.

17. Kilowog

[Credit: Warner Bros.]

Green Lantern Corps. will feature numerous Green Lantern members, and given his status and relevance in the comics, #Kilowog is almost a given. The film would be Kilowog's first big screen appearance in almost a decade since his appearance in 2011's Green Lantern.

18. Catwoman

[Credit: DC Comics]

#Catwoman will be joining Harley Quinn in David Ayer's #GothamCitySirens. The movie has been rumored to be on the fast track for Warner Bros., so I wouldn't be surprised if we get a new live-action Selina Kyle in the next two years.

So... Do These Appearances Mean Anything?

Do all of these stellar (and sneaky) appearances in the intro mean anything for the the DC Extended Universe? Most likely, yes. The franchise is still in its infancy, but projects like Man of Steel 2, Lobo, Batgirl, Shazam! and even a Deadshot solo film are already in development.

Such diverse projects tell us one thing: Warner Bros. is eager to make the universe grow as much as possible in a short amount of time. With that in mind, while nothing's confirmed so far, it looks like the characters shown in intro are our first taste of what's to come for the superhero franchise. Let's just hope this seemingly immense plan materializes.

Which of these characters would you like to see most in the DCEU? Let me know in the comments!