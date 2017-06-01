A good opening credits sequence is the mark of a great franchise. Marvel have their recognizable logo sequence, as pages from the comics flash on the screen before they form the words "Marvel Studios." The X-Men movies start by zooming through DNA strands and the halls of the X Mansion. But so far, DC movies have been rather lacking in a distinctive opening credits sequence... until Wonder Woman, that is. And there's a very interesting green-suited addition to the #JusticeLeague in this little intro.

The new DCEU credits are fantastic, as all our favorite heroes soar onto the screen in a visually stunning blend of hand-drawn comics and CGI animation. Notably, these are the members of the Justice League, the superhero team that will finally get their live action team-up movie in November. So it was no surprise to see the members of DC's greatest team assemble onscreen for the opening credits — or at least it was unsurprising until Green Lantern turned up.

Where In The Galaxy Is Green Lantern?

Green Lantern is a bit of a hot button topic when it comes to the DCEU. Although the first poster of Jason Momoa's Aquaman featured the telling tagline "unite the seven," the seventh founding member of the Justice League has been notably absent from all Justice League trailers thus far — and in fact, he hasn't even been cast yet. As the DCEU gains momentum, many fans are wondering how Green Lantern factors into the grand plan. Despite the atrocious Ryan Reynolds movie, Green Lantern is still a beloved figure from DC Comics, and many people are eager to see this character on the big screen.

Until now, it seemed like we'd have to wait a good few years until we saw this happen. A Green Lantern Corps movie is planned for 2020, which is likely to feature several characters who have held the title of Green Lantern over the years, as we discover DC's own defenders of the galaxy. However, there is a slim possibility that one of the Green Lanterns (presumably Hal Jordan or John Stewart) will make his debut ahead of the Green Lantern Corps movie by joining the League in Justice League Part Two, as DCEU producer Charles Roven hinted to EW back in 2016.

"Every beat of the movie is not yet worked out. So there’s the possibility that [Green Lantern] may or may not be in Justice League 2. For now, we felt that we were introducing enough characters that the best possible place we could put Green Lantern is some introduction in Justice League 2, or barring that, a movie after."

Since then, we've heard absolutely nothing about Green Lantern entering the DCEU. But his appearance in the new DC opening credits is very telling.

The filmmakers could easily have left Green Lantern out of this animated line-up, concentrating on the Justice League heroes who will appear in the 2017 movie. But by including Green Lantern at the end, they're making a bold statement: That Green Lantern is still very much a part of Warner Bros' plan for the DCEU, and we'll be seeing him soon. Ish. Soonish.

