While they may not be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, each of the Pirates of the Caribbean movies has ended with some sort of scene after the credits finish rolling. Most of the time they are just for fun — like seeing the dog become the chief of the cannibals in Dead Man's Chest, or Will Turner returning to his family in At World's End. Sometimes they can hint what could happen in the future, like Jack the Monkey picking up the cursed Aztec gold in Curse of the Black Pearl or Angelica getting Jack Sparrow's voodoo doll in On Stranger Tides.

However, with Dead Men Tell No Tales, it seems as if the post-credits scene might be doing a bit of both. It both serves as a possible tease for the future, as well as show a bit by reuniting Will and Elizabeth back together.

WARNING: The following contains spoilers for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales — ye be warned.

In case you didn't stay until the end of the film (like 95 percent of those in my showing), the scene takes place after Will and Elizabeth are finally reunited. It is the middle of the night, and we see the two asleep in bed. Suddenly, there are loud footsteps approaching the room. The door opens and a shadow of a man appears, seemingly covered in tentacles. The mystery man approaches Will and Elizabeth, and Will wakes up to see a clawed hand raised overhead.

Will wakes again to realize it was only a bad dream, and goes back to sleep. The camera then pans down underneath the bed, to reveal a wet puddle on the floor, along with a few barnacles. The picture then cuts out. That mystery man was obviously Davy Jones, one of the main villains, of both Dead Man's Chest and At World's End.

'Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End' [Credit: Disney]

So What Does It Mean?

At the moment, there is currently no confirmation of a sixth Pirates of the Caribbean movie. However, producer Jerry Bruckheimer has claimed that it is not out of the question yet.

Does this mean that Davy Jones is set to return as the villain in the sequel? At this point, only time will tell. After all, it is not the first time that a villain has come back to life and returned in these movies. Hector Barbossa, the main villain in Curse of the Black Pearl, returned as an ally at the end of Dead Man's Chest. It is just as possible we could see Davy Jones return as either an ally or an enemy.

How Is He Back?

If Davy Jones has indeed returned, how is it possible? After all, we saw him die in At World's End, and Tia Dalma is no longer around to bring him back as she did Barbossa. Luckily, there is an explanation for that as well.

The plot of Dead Men Tell No Tales focuses on Henry Turner's search for the Trident of Poseidon, which can lift his father's curse, freeing him as the perpetual captain of the Flying Dutchman.

We later learn that by destroying the Trident, not only does it break Will Turner's curse, but every other curse made at sea as well. While this could be a stretch, it could also include the curse put over Davy Jones. Though he did die, Jones died while the curse was still upon him. Therefore, when the curse was lifted, it brought him back to life.

If Davy Jones were to return as a result of the trident breaking, it is possible he could return as his human self, as seen in At World's End.

'Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End' [Credit: Disney]

Of course, there is always the possibility that it was all just a dream in Will Turner's head. However, with all of the evidence pointing otherwise, it is hard to not see it as a foreshadow of Davy Jones's return.

As of right now, this is all just a theory, and we won't necessarily know anything for sure until the sixth Pirates of the Caribbean film is underway. Until then, all we can do is speculate and drink up me hearties, yo ho!

What do you think? Do you think Davy Jones has returned? Would you like to see him return in the sixth Pirates of the Caribbean? Let me know your thoughts down below!