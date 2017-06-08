Deadpool is getting ready to burst into theaters once again next year. Production is right around the corner and pivotal characters such as Cable, Domino and the main villain are already cast. Aside from that though, there's very little we know about the sequel. Fortunately, that might have just changed.

Note: This article contains potential spoilers for Deadpool 2.

Omega Underground recently got hold of two audition tapes labeled #Deadpool2, from Killian Scott (Trespass Against Us, Call the Midwife), and Charlie Powell Rothwell (Dunkirk, Darkest Hour), who auditioned for a character named "Mike."

Going by the audition description, it seems like Mike will be another pain in the neck for Deadpool and his time-traveling companion. The dialogue also teases an exciting and dangerous mission for #JoshBrolin's Cable. Take a look:

Scene #1: Mike Looks For An Ally

This scene's location is described as an "asylum," which makes me think of it as a place specialized for mutants. Mike defends an unnamed boy from supposed attackers. After saving him, Mike invites the boy to join him on his crusade —whatever that's might be:

MIKE: "Hey! Leave the boy alone, he’s special." MIKE: "What are you laughing at? If anyone touches this boy again, they’ll have to answer to me and the big man downstairs." MIKE: "Young fella, you don’t need to sit with a dying man you’re always welcome to join us. The name is Mike."

This scene, while quite simple, introduces a "big man downstairs." Even though that's quite cryptic, it serves as a prelude to the second audition scene, which holds a lot more information.

Scene #2: Cable Is On A Mutant-Hunting Mission

[Credit: Marvel Comics]

The second scene involves Mike, once again talking to an unknown character –– seemingly the same one from the first scene. Mike tries to persuade him to join forces after being betrayed by an individual known as Keaton, and teases the young man with their combined destructive power and resources:

2ND MALE CHARACTER: "Another day another page." MIKE: "It’s terrible isn’t it? All that fear. All that pain. You got more fire in your lungs than your fists. Do you think Keaton gave a f––k about you? I think he saw his opportunity, he took it. I can hardly blame him. Richard hurt you didn’t he?" 2ND: How did you know? MIKE: "He hurt you bad. He took away your voice, he took away your power. He took away every single power, but one. The one that makes you special, you know? The one that scared him, fire. But, now he taking that too. Do you see?" 2ND: "See what?" MIKE: "How much power we have, together. Our gifts are unique we’re made for each other. Okay, fire and the ultimate fuel. And the man with the silver arm is gonna come back here for you and when he does, we’ll have a chance to be free this f––g steel. Okay? And if you take with you, I can protect you because I have control of the monster down below. He can protect the both of us, right? This is how I see it give us a bit of time to make things right. Cause, honestly, I’m not a good man. But I’m no lier, okay? I’m no lier. And I wanna show you that there can be real justice in this f–––g world. Real freedom, you’re not alone boy. See this? [possibly pointing to scars] I knew the man that raised you, maybe even better than you did. And you know we can make him pay for what he did to us. We make every single soul that hurt us buddy."

There are a few things to take away from this interaction. Firstly, going by Mike's comments, it looks like #Cable is on a mission to free certain mutants from captivity. That could be a really cool plot point that would put Nathan Summer's heroic nature on full display.

Secondly, it looks like Deadpool 2 is in for an impressive villain team-up, as not only are Mike and the unnamed character joining forces, but they also have control of the mysterious "monster down below."

[Credit: 20th Century Fox]

While we don't know what that is, it sounds scary. Now, sadly, aside from the clear Cable reference, both Mike and the second characters' description are too open-ended to make a concrete guess regarding their identity or comic book backgrounds. So far, the main thing we can get from those new characters is the fact that Deadpool and Cable could have a few incredibly powerful adversaries.

Of course, keep in mind these are audition scenes, and studios often write completely new scenes with different characters in order to avoid spoilers. That, paired with the fact that all the details are too vague, make speculating on what might be going on a tough task that can't be completed without veering too much into unfounded theory territory.

Hopefully we'll find out more about what's going on with the story and whether the scenes provided in these audition tapes are to be trusted soon enough. Deadpool 2 will come crashing into theaters on June 1, 2018.

(Source: Omega Underground)