Deadpool stole the hearts of millions of people around the world after his big screen debut in 2016, and many of us can't wait to see him return in Deadpool 2. Feeding our ravenous appetite, Fox and #RyanReynolds haven't been stingy with details on the sequel. We already have our first (sorta) footage, an idea of what Josh Brolin's Cable will look like, and even the first picture from the set.

After visiting the X-Mansion for some X-Men quality time, Ryan Reynolds moved to Vancouver this week to continue production. And it's through the Merc with a Mouth's journey to Canada that we got our latest hilarious look into the movie.

Deadpool Jumps Into A Birthday Party

JustJared took a batch of new pictures from the set of #Deadpool2, which show #WadeWilson, clad in his cowl and a vintage blue sweater (featuring with an "Expo '86" logo), crashing a children's birthday part in the only way Wilson knows how. Take a look:

Here are the first photos of Ryan Reynolds filming a scene for the upcoming #Deadpool2! https://t.co/0ncxvENk16 — JustJared.com (@JustJared) June 26, 2017

What in the world is going on in there is anyone's guess right now. But foul-mouthed, bloodthirsty #Deadpool paired with children? I can't think of a universe where that's a reasonable combination—not that that's ever stopped Wade from being a terrible influence on children before:

Now, as scarce as information on the scene is, there are a few things to take away from the pictures. First of all, the concept of Wade going to a birthday party is reminiscent of the cover of Deadpool #2, which was part of the All-New All Different #Marvel run. In it, the Merc sports Doctor Strange's cape and pretends to be a magician with...less than favorable results.

[Credit: Marvel Comics]

Given his simple attire and him jumping into action in the set pictures, I doubt Deadpool intends to entertain the children around him. But as we all know, Reynolds is a huge comic book nerd so I wouldn't be surprised if this scene was a little nod to that cover.

Continuing The Character's Irreverent Tone

Even though we can't possibly know what's happening in the above pictures, at least we do know that the sequel seems set to continue the character's irreverent tone and his unique take on superhero cinema. It would be pretty much unfathomable to see any other hero jump into a park celebration with only his mask on while wearing civilian clothing, but that's Deadpool for you. As #DavidLeitch stated during an interview with CinemaBlend earlier this year, the sequel will carry over its predecessor's quirky nature:

"I think you have to pay homage to this movie that’s so beloved. Everybody is anticipating it. And I think we have to find a way to make it distinctly our own, and we’re doing that. The DNA of Deadpool shouldn’t change. He’s such a lovable character, we’re going to carry that through."

That same comedic approach now apparently involves a live-action Deadpool crashing a children's birthday party. That's something I never thought I'd see.

Our favorite Merc with a Mouth will hack and slash his way back into theaters on June 1, 2018.

What do you make of these pictures? What could Deadpool possibly be doing in a children's party?

(Source: JustJared, CinemaBlend)