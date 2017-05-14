After his first big-screen appearance in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, it seemed doubtful Deadpool would ever get his own solo film It’s fair to say that the first big screen portrayal of the Merc with a Mouth was a failure, but Ryan Reynolds and the fans were sure that a full-length Deadpool movie was something that would appeal to the masses.

Thanks to #RyanReynolds and Tim Miller’s persistence, #Deadpool finally got made, and the rest is history. Deadpool was everything that fans wanted, and the box takings spoke for themselves.

Deadpool 2 was greenlit before the first film had even left theaters, and fans were told by Deadpool himself at the end of the first film that the fan-favorite character #Cable would be appearing in the second film.

As soon as Cable was announced for Deadpool 2, the rumor mill began churning out names of actors who could possibly portray the character, but in the end, Fox announced that Josh Brolin would be stepping into the role.

Josh Brolin is a terrific actor, but fans were worried that he wouldn’t bring the physical stature that Cable is renowned for. Luckily, #JoshBrolin recently posted a picture on his personal Instagram account that let fans know that he is getting jacked for the role, and that he's definitely putting in the work to look the part.

Josh Brolin Gets Ripped For His Role As Cable

Josh Brolin shared a picture of him making gains at the gym, and gave fans some insight on what his training regimen consist of:

Cable's coming, growing from the inside. Clean building from a past of donut travel to the present hard case that he is. No sugar. No bread. No pastas. The machine is being built. I'm pissed off.

We’ve heard about the lengths actors go to get themselves in shape for comic book movies, and it sounds terrible. The hard work is worth the reward, but the dietary demands and constant physical training must be grueling. When Josh Brolin says, “I’m pissed," it’s quite easy to believe him.

Josh Brolin Is Already Getting In The Cable Mindset

One of the key factors in Deadpool's success is Ryan Reynolds's portrayal of Wade Wilson. Reynolds has embraced the essence of the character through social media, and became the living embodiment of Deadpool.

It looks like Josh Brolin is following in Reynold’s footsteps, and at the end of his Instagram post, he threw some shade on his Deadpool 2 co-star. With one simple hashtag, Brolin showed fans that he's preparing to go jab-for-jab with Deadpool on the big screen: "#ryanreynoldsismybitch."

In the comics, Deadpool and Cable trade jabs back and forth, but they tend to work things out in the end. Their relationship is complicated, but it is mostly due to Cable being the straight man, and Deadpool being, as the late Charlie murphy put it: “a habitual line-stepper”. A great example of their relationship comes from Cable & Deadpool: Bosom Buddies Issue #22:

Cable & Deadpool: Bosom Buddies Issue #22. [Credit: Marvel Comics]

Deadpool: Good sparring. Cable: Was missing something... Deadpool: Massage oil? ...did I say that out loud? [Cable smacks Deadpool in the head with his elbow] Cable: That's what was missing. Deadpool: Ben Gay... stat! Irene Merryweather: If you boys are quite through eroticizing...?

Deadpool 2 is already one of the most-anticipated films of 2018, and Brolin is working hard to stoke the engines of the hype train even more. This will be Cable’s first appearance in live-action, and it looks like Brolin will live up to the fan’s lofty expectations. The film won't premiere for another year, but make sure you check out Deadpool 2 when it hits theaters on June 1, 2018.

Sound off! Do you think Josh Brolin was the right pick for Cable? Let your voice be heard in the comments section below.