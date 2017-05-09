If you thought Deadpool 2 couldn't get more exciting than it already is, a new rumor has surfaced that may change your mind. Fox is expanding the X-Men universe with it, New Mutants, #DarkPhoenix and X-Force. Unlike the former three, X-Force has been surrounded in mystery for a long time.

In fact, the only things we know about it is that Deadpool and Cable will be part of the film's roster and that Deadpool 2 will be involved in teasing the film in some capacity, a detail revealed last year by Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick:

"There is a responsibility we have to the X-Force universe, and I do think we will not disappoint the fans going into 'Deadpool 2' and then setting up 'X-Force' and beyond. Its purpose is not to set up 'X-Force'. It will likely set up 'X-Force', but the drive of the movie won't be our eyes on Movie 3."

At the time that statement, while exciting, was a little vague. Fortunately, thanks to a new rumor, we might have an idea of how the set-up will go down. Comicbook.com is reporting that, according to their sources, #Deadpool2 will contain a post-credits scene with three mutant superheroes, a scene that will tease X-Force. The rumored mutants to appear in the Merc with a Mouth's sequel are:

Sunspot

Sunspot in 'Days of Future Past' [Credit: 20th Century Fox]

Real Name: Roberto DaCosta

Roberto DaCosta Abilities: Absorption of solar radiation, and most importantly, the ability to channel the solar radiation, which grants him: Flight, superhuman strength, durability, energy blasts, self-sustenance, immunity to fire and thermokinesis.

DaCosta is the son of Nina DaCosta and Emanuele DaCosta, an archeologist and a businessman, respectively. Roberto became a star soccer player at a young age. Unfortunately, during a game, two racist members of the opposing team attacked him. As he was being beaten, Roberto's powers manifested, turning him completely dark thanks to his absorption of solar energy.

After Roberto's girlfriend was murdered, Charles Xavier found him and encouraged him to join the New Mutants. Following a lengthy run with the young team, he became part of Cable's newly created X-Force. This isn't the first time we've see Sunspot in the X-Men universe. The mutant appeared in #DaysOfFuturePast as part of the remaining X-Men trying to survive against the Sentinels. Could that be the same version of the character we meet in X-Force? If the rumor is true, there's a chance. However, the X-Men franchise isn't know for its cohesive continuity so there's a chance we meet a completely different version of the character. Maybe the upcoming X-Men series #TheGifted, which is also rumored to include Sunspot?

Feral

Feral in 'X-Men: The Animated Series' [Credit: Marvel Television]

Real Name: Maria Callasantos

Maria Callasantos Abilities: Superhuman speed, agility, stamina, reflexes and acute senses. healing factor, prehensile tail, intangibility and razor-sharp teeth and claws.

Feral's backstory is really not pleasant. She grew up in New York City with her parents and three siblings, Lucia, Carolina, and Matteo. Her home life was not a happy one, however, because his father beat her mother. After the birth of her little sister, Carolina, her father abandoned them. Maria blamed her younger siblings for her father's departure, and both Carolina and Matteo suspiciously died horrible deaths while under Maria's care.

Anyhow, her and her older sister's (Lucia) mutant abilities began manifesting, and she started to grow fur. One day, their mother's boyfriend tried to rape Lucia, and Maria killed him. Their mother found out and, in retaliation, killed all of Maria's pet pigeons. In response, the young mutant murdered her mother. After that, both sisters went to live with the underground mutant civilization known as the Morlocks. Shortly after their paths veered apart and Maria, now going by the name Feral, was recruited by Cable for #XForce.

She worked well with the team until a mission where she tried to kill the man they were supposed to protect due to his hatred of mutants. Cable then shot her with a non-lethal charge and she got abducted by her sister, who made her confess the murder of her family members and mother's boyfriend. Feral was then imprisoned... so yeah, not a nice backstory.

Shatterstar

Shatterstar [Credit: Marvel Comics]

Real Name: Gaveedra Seven

Gaveedra Seven Abilities: Superhuman speed, strength, reflexes, senses, agility, coordination, balance, endurance, light weight due to hollow bones, healing factor (one that would make Deadpool jealous), shockwave generation, teleportation and enhanced learning capabilities.

Gaveedra's story is... Let me just take a deep breath first. Okay. Here we go: Gaveedra is the future son of mutants Longshot and Dazzler. But with comics being comics, his backstory is much more complicated. Because of a paradox, he is also Longshot's father. That's thanks to Mephisto, who sent him back in time to a not-so-nice place called the Mojoverse.

Still with me? Great. Let's continue: There, Gaveedra was experimented on by Arize, a being that used his DNA to create Longshot. Because of that, Shatterstar had to wait until Dazzler gives birth to him, then mind-wipe his parents about the pregnancy, and then send himself 100 years into the future, specifically Mojoworld, to ensure the creation of his father.

At one point during his stay in Mojoworld, he managed to break free from his forced gladiatorial duties and was sent back in time to find the X-Men. Instead of finding the #XMen, however, he stumbled upon Cable right as the time-traveling mutant was changing the New Mutants into his new X-Force. Despite the mistake, Cable promised Shatterstar X-Force would help him defeat Mojo, and he agreed to stay.

There you have it. Those are the three characters rumored to make their appearance in Wade Wilson's sequel to set up X-Force. Is there any chance of this rumor being true? Sure. I find it interesting that these characters were part of the same X-Force team, formed by Cable from the former #NewMutants.

That makes me wonder: Could it be that New Mutants is coming first as a way to use that as a set-up for a comic book-accurate X-Force origin? It's a possibility. But as with any unconfirmed details, I must stress to take this with a grain of salt. Ultimately, we'll have to wait until Deadpool 2 or an official confirmation comes around to know for sure.

Deadpool 2 hits theaters on June 1, 2018.

[Source: Comicbook.com, Collider]