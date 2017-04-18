After last week's announcement of Josh Brolin playing Cable in the upcoming slate of X-Men movies — including Deadpool 2 and X-Force — fan interest around Brolin has instantly picked up. From debates on whether or not Brolin would be believable in the role to the potential confusion raised by having Brolin simultaneously cast in the X-Men and Marvel Cinematic Universe, Brolin is on everyone's mind. And he's also vividly on Rob Liefeld's mind.

For those who don't know, Rob Liefeld is the creator of #Deadpool and holds quite a bit of clout to his name as a contributor to the comics. Among his contributions, Liefeld creates portrait style sketches of characters in the likeness of actors portraying them. Liefeld's latest sketch is that of Josh Brolin as #Cable. Check it out below.

From what we can tell, Liefeld has an idea of what Cable should look like in the upcoming #Deadpool2. His drawing only adds soft touches to Josh Brolin's face, so we should expect Cable to have a very human appearance. That said, Cable's appearance could change between now and the time Deadpool 2 premieres, so the character may wind up boasting more cybernetic tones than human elements.

What do you think of Liefeld's sketch of Josh Brolin as Cable? Decent or not? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

Deadpool 2 opens in theaters in 2018.