Rumors regarding superhero films are commonplace in fandom. In the lead-up to the release of any comic book movie, hundreds of unconfirmed bits of information are released—okay, maybe not "released," but more like leaked, spoiled, or just plain made up. Either way, they heighten our excitement. But at the end of the day, they are just rumors, and most of them turn out to not be true. Such is the case with #Deadpool2 and X-Force.

Recently, Comicbook.com reported that, according to their sources, Deadpool 2 would have a post-credits scene starring three mutants, Sunspot, Shatterstar and Feral. According to the site, this bit of footage would have been to set-up the upcoming X-Force film.

It was an exciting prospect to know Deadpool's sequel would be in charge of planting the seeds for the movie, especially considering how the guy will be part of it. Unfortunately, this rumor has just been proven false, as Deadpool franchise screenwriter, #RhettReese, took to Twitter to dismiss the claim:

After sharing a few jokes with fans, he went on to state just how crazy Deadpool 2 rumors have been getting:

@sethomatik These false rumors are nuts! — Rhett Reese (@RhettReese) May 10, 2017

Coincidentally, this isn't the first time the Merc with a Mouth has been the subject of post-credits scene rumors. Back in 2016, it was rumored that Ryan Reynolds had shot a scene as Deadpool for a post-credits scene in #Logan. That ultimately turned out to be the "No Good Deed" short, which was our first look at the Deadpool sequel that ran before Logan.

Keep in mind this doesn't mean Deadpool 2 will not have a post-credits scene. Reese just dismissed the rumor that those specific three #XForce characters will be popping up. With that said, it's possible the sequel's last bit of footage isn't even meant to tease a future installment in the X-Men franchise.

After all, Deadpool had a scene of him mocking the audience for staying all the way through the credits; for all we know, we could get that a second time. Of course, this is just speculation. What I'm very curious about is seeing how Deadpool 2 sets up X-Force. That's confirmed to be happening, so if it's not in the post-credits scene, it's intriguing to think how it will be handled throughout the main plot. Hopefully, we'll get more details as the Merc with a Mouth's sequel approaches.

Deadpool 2 hits theaters on June 1, 2018.

