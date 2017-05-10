Deadpool extended his stardom in the comic book realm to pop culture domination in a flash, thanks to his 2016 film. Now people can't get enough of the guy: He'll be featured in at least four live-action sequels, his fourth-wall-breaking goodness is highlighted in many Marvel video games, and he's basically a merchandise mogul at this point.

There's one untapped market the Merc with a Mouth hasn't conquered yet: television. Worry not though, he's getting there, as Deadpool is getting his own animated TV show on FXX, spearheaded by Atlanta creator and Han Solo star Donald Glover.

Marvel and Fox announced today that FXX has ordered a 10-episode first season for a Deadpool animated series. Donald Glover and his brother, Stephen Glover, will serve as showrunners, executive producers and writers of the show.

For anyone out there worried that Wade Wilson will be toned down for the small screen, similar to his appearance in Ultimate Spider-Man, keep in mind that this will be an adult comedy. If you've seen Archer, which also animated on FXX, you'll probably have a good idea of what to expect.

"When will I get to see this masterpiece in the making?" you impatiently ask. The best part is that we won't have to wait long for it: The show will be released sometime in 2018.

FX Networks' president Nick Grad talked about Donald Glover's deep involvement with the project:

“Donald Glover is an incredibly gifted and versatile artist who’ll bring the untitled Marvel’s Deadpool series to life with the same intense, singular vision as his breakout hit Atlanta,” said Nick Grad, who is one of FX Networks' presidents of original programming along with Eric Schrier.

What in the world inspired Fox to give the Merc with a Mouth his own TV show? Thank Legion for that decision. President of Marvel Television, Jeph Loeb, said Legion's success opened the door for FX to partner with Marvel Television once again to bring Deadpool to the small screen:

“With the success of 'Legion', we’re looking forward to again partnering with Marvel Television to create a series that is bold, striking and entirely original. How much more fun could this be? Deadpool, Donald and FX – the perfect fit for the Merc with the Mouth! We're thrilled that our relationship with FX that started with Legion continues with what is sure to be a groundbreaking show in adult animation."

The voice talent for the show is currently unknown, so there's no word on whether Ryan Reynolds will keep breathing life into his iconic character or whether another actor will be chosen.

It's hard to picture what an animated Deadpool show could be about with so many movies dedicated to him already being developed, but there's a lot of potential. Can you imagine just how meta an animated Deadpool would get? I can, and it's glorious. Now, I don't know about you, but it would be awesome to have Deadpool in a Space Ghost-style talkshow series. Will that happen? Who knows at this point, but one thing's for sure: I can't wait to watch this show.

[Source: Mashable]