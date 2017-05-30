Remember when Deadpool came out in February 2016 and it set a whole new standard for R-rated superhero movies, becoming the highest grossing R-rated movie worldwide? We couldn't get enough of its subversive humor and carelessly destructive approach to the glossy world of comic book universes, and #RyanReynolds seemed to have found the role of a lifetime in the persona of Wade Wilson, a.k.a. Deadpool.

Clearly the Deadpool craze isn't about to end. The material for the first movie is the gift that keeps on giving, so until the sequel comes out in 2018, we keep finding new gems of cut scenes, bloopers and hilariously failed jokes, with Reynolds and co-star T.J. Miller showing that the set was more of an improvisation stage.

Watch The Hilarious Blooper Reel For Deadpool

How do you describe a face like Wade Wilson's after his mutation erupted on his body with the delicacy of boiling acid? Miller's character, Weasel, has a bunch of metaphors to describe his best friend that unsurprisingly all center around intercourse, whether it's an avocado with an older avocado or Freddy Krueger and a topographical map of Utah. But he had plenty more in store:

"You look like someone turned your face inside out and then you got in a house fire. God, you look like a house fire was in another house fire! Wade, you look like a trash can full of shit was placed on your shoulders and then you were in a train fire."

For the Deadpool fans who believe we need more of Miller's Weasel in Deadpool 2, you're in luck; he teased that his character would get a more prominent role in the sequel, though we're not sure he's going to transition from bartender to the role of weapons dealer he's got in the comics.

The blooper reel also includes plenty more jokes featuring Morena Baccarin and the rest of the Deadpool cast, but if you're really just dreaming of getting the double house fire look yourself, watch our little SFX makeup video on our series #Becoming below:

What's your favorite line in Deadpool?