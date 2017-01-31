Last year's most surprising superhero hit, Deadpool, essentially relaunched the X-Men franchise. It left fans thrilled at the idea superhero films could move away from the camp humor of Marvel, or the grim brutality of DC, and could embrace a far more dramatic range of tones and styles. Hot on the heels of Deadpool, this year will see what's expected to be Hugh Jackman's last appearance as Wolverine in Logan, a superhero movie that promises to be a brutal, bloody western.

But could these superheroes ever meet on the big screen? It's looking unlikely — but that's not stopped one fan making a cool fan-trailer!

Check it Out!

Pieced together with great loving care, this fan-trailer imagines the encounter as something of an '80s-style buddy cop feature. It weaves scenes from many of the previous #XMen movies into the narrative — even including (very few) moments from #Deadpool's first appearance, in the much-maligned X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

I love the idea; using #RyanReynolds for comedy, with #HughJackman as the straight man. Breaking the fourth wall, the trailer even acknowledges that Wolverine was about to retire — now, he'll wish he had. It's just the kind of meta-narrative you'd expect from anything featuring Deadpool.

I also love the wide range of supporting cast; Patrick Stewart's Xavier, Olivia Munn's Psylocke, and Brianna Hildebrand's Negasonic Teenage Warhead. You've got to admit, this looks like it could be an absolute hit!

Could Anything Like This Ever Happen?

They've fought many times in the comics. [Credit: Marvel Comics]

The sad truth, though, is that fans are unlikely to see this happen. For years now, Jackman has openly discussed his desire to end the series with Logan; the movie evidently feels like a perfect jumping-off point. Fresh from his success with Deadpool, Ryan Reynolds is doing his best to change Jackman's mind, but so far we've seen little signs of success.

In early January, though, Jackman gave fans the faintest ray of hope. He admitted that the idea of a crossover was tempting him:

“I’m hesitating, because I could totally see how that’s the perfect fit. But the timing may be wrong.”

In older interviews, Jackman had been pretty clear that the only thing that could change his mind was a strong script — an opportunity to do something new with his character, to explore Wolverine in a way he never had before. I'm sure Fox took note, and will have been doing their level-best to persuade him. Who knows, maybe a take like this 'buddy cop' movie could be the thing to win him over?

See also:

Let's not fool ourselves; right now, it's unlikely that we'll ever see Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and Ryan Reynolds's (relaunched) Deadpool come face-to-face. We can be pretty certain that this trailer is all we're going to get — a true shame, but still a tremendous fan-made trailer!

Poll Do you want to see Wolverine and Deadpool meet on the big screen? No

Yes

(Source: We Got This Covered; Poll Image Credit: Marvel Comics)