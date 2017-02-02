Now, when #Fox's hit superhero stabfest #Deadpool opted to throw in a post-credits scene promising a sequel, it proved unsurprisingly exciting for dedicated fans of the Merc with a Mouth. It was, after all, about as strong a suggestion as humanly possible that the folks at Fox were genuinely committed to making Wade Wilson a legitimate superhero icon — and, of course, to making a whole load of money in the process.

Exactly how far those plans stretch into the future, though, has remained somewhat fuzzy in the year since the film's release, with the announcement of the forthcoming #Deadpool2 being matched only with rumors of a Deadpool-centric #XForce team-up movie, and little else. Thankfully, then:

'Deadpool's Writers Just Revealed Exactly How Many Sequels They Have Planned

And, as it turns out, it's slightly more than we necessarily expected. Indeed, as Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese recently revealed during an interview with The Playlist, it seems that they have quite a detailed plan for Deadpool's future already laid out — it just doesn't involve Wolverine. As Reese put it, after being asked about the impact the much-longed for (yet distinctly hypothetical) Wolverine/Deadpool team-up would have on their plans:

"If you’re looking at ‘Deadpool 2,’ if you’re looking at ‘X-Force,’ if you’re looking at ‘Deadpool 3,’ there’s not necessarily room for [another] team-up movie. I think it does create real scheduling and universe issues and something that could be ironed out, but it would need to be ironed out. I don’t think any of us operated under the assumption that it would be even possible to do a Deadpool/Wolverine thing, so we just haven’t planned for it, it’s still not in the plan, but if it were to happen, it would require a hard look at the overall architecture of our storylines."

Which, from a "wanting to see Wolverine stab Deadpool in the crotch" perspective, is kind of a downer. From a "#Deadpool3 is clearly very much on the cards, and currently being planned" perspective, however, it's extremely good news. After all, from the sounds of Reese's comments, Fox almost certainly has detailed plans for a full Deadpool trilogy, as well as at least one X-Force movie.

Which is nice.

What do you think, though? What Deadpool-related movies would you most like Fox to concentrate on in the near future? Let us know below!

(Sources: The Playlist)