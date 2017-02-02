If the potential, long-awaited team-up of Deadpool and Wolverine were the X-Men equivalent of a school reunion, events might go something like this: Returning to the fold after years of obscurity, Deadpool arrives with a swagger, keen to show off the fact he's now made something of his life, ready to boast about his accomplishments and R-rated records.

A familiar, chiseled face appears. It's the cool kid from high school Deadpool always looked up to, the one who was popular years before Deadpool gained recognition. "You've... changed," says Wolverine. Wade Wilson's self-satisfied smile is visible through his mask. He replies, "Yes, yes I have. A lot has changed since 5th gra— since X-Men Origins: Wolverine. I'm different now, Logan. I'm a changed man."

Terrible fan-fiction aside, although Deadpool (and actor #RyanReynolds) has now fully redeemed himself following his earlier, much maligned appearance in X-Men Origins, there's a sense that redemption won't be fully complete until the new and improved Wade Wilson again teams up with #Wolverine on the big screen.

Fans are eager to see two of the most popular #XMen join forces, and in December those dreams looked closer to a reality, when rumors surfaced that Deadpool could cameo in Logan, shortly before director James Mangold denied the claims. As Logan is said to be actor #HughJackman's final appearance as Wolverine, does this mean the dream is over?

'Deadpool' Writers Are Confident Wolverine Could Join Wade's World

The more accurate looking Deadpool [Credit: 20th Century Fox]

Not according to Deadpool writing duo Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. In an interview with The Playlist, the pair were noticeably glass-half-full when it comes to the prospect of the pair teaming up in the future.

While Wernick said it would be a case of convincing Jackman to accept the offer, Reese provided a pragmatic approach to a collaboration in the X-Verse, explaining that it would require some serious rejigging of the "overall architecture" of the narrative — especially with #Deadpool2 (and Deadpool 3) already in the works.

Reese admits the darker, post-apocalyptic narrative of #Logan meant it wasn't an appropriate playground for the jovial Deadpool to cameo:

"The tones are just too different. I’m not sure exactly where that rumor came from, but Hugh and Ryan are really close and they really do want to work together and they really do want to see these characters come together, so in the long run, that rumor could become true — that they’re in a movie together, but it’s just not Logan. And no, not even an end-credit scene."

Why 'Logan' Was The Wrong Place At The Right Time

'Logan' is tonally too serious for Deadpool [Credit: 20th Century Fox]

However, Reese then acknowledged that although the timing was right now, the matter of tone wouldn't be a barrier should they get the go-ahead to work together in the future, adding:

"I think the tone will absolutely work if we put those two together. Deadpool always needs a straight man, a foil, and Wolverine would be as good a foil as Colossus, just more cantankerous."

Reese's positive approach follows Reynolds's public peer-pressuring, Jackman's admission that Deadpool and Wolverine are the "perfect fit," and the duo recently teasing fans on Instagram with a photo taken alongside actor Pierce Brosnan — who is rumored for the role of Cable in Deadpool 2.

It looks like the X-Men school reunion, and Deadpool's redemption, could happen after all. We have to wait for Deadpool 4, but it'll be worth it.

Should Wolverine and Deadpool team up? Or has the moment passed?

