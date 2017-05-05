If you've got a Netflix account, then chances are you've just binged the entire first season of Dear White People. A series adaptation of the 2014 movie of the same name (also available on Netflix), it's a comedy unlike anything you've seen before; aptly political and controversial in all the right ways.

While both Brandon P. Bell and Marque Richardson reprised their roles from the original 2014 film, as well as a return from Nia Jervier, Ashley Blaine Featherson and Jemar Michael, the Netflix series features a shiny new cast. With each episode delving into separate characters' stories, #DearWhitePeople showcases its cast at a much deeper level than the movie.

If you found yourself suitably impressed by the performances in Dear White People, or can't seem to place where you've seen a certain cast member before, then you're in luck. Check out the cast of Dear White People and what they were doing before their foray into Netflix, and where you can see them next:

Samantha— Logan Browning

Considering her previous acting experience, her role as Dear White People's protagonist Sam is a slight change of direction for Logan Browning. She was dancer Jelena for three seasons of Hit The Floor, in-between appearing on Powers as purple-clad superhero Zora.

She spent her younger years appearing in a range of family-friendly shows, from Summerland to Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide. She even played one of the main characters in the 2007 live action Bratz movie. However, she recently changed things up a bit with her role as Trina in the film Brotherly Love.

Troy— Brandon P. Bell

Hey, it's Troy— again! Yes, Brandon P. Bell played Troy in the original Dear White People movie, and did such a great job that the show writers must have felt no one else could to the part justice. That same year, he had a brief role in the equally brief (yet gripping) SyFy miniseries Ascension, for which he donned an officer's uniform to play Aaron Gault.

Before he was working on spaceships, he was entertainment manager Jake Madsen on the 2012 series Hollywood Heights along with fellow Dear White People star Wyatt Nash (who played insufferable frat boy Kurt).

Reggie— Marque Richardson

You may know him as Reggie from both the Dear White People movie and Netflix series, but Marque Richardson is more accustomed to short films; specifically, Strays, I Like You A Latte and the recently released Pick Up.

Of course, the actor has had his fair share of experience with TV shows. He's had short appearances on shows like The Newsroom and The Hustle, but his most long-running part was as True Blood's Kenneth.

What's next: Check out Marque Richardson in upcoming comedy movie Step Sisters.

Lionel— DeRon Horton

It's hard not to let the ever-adorable Lionel capture your heart, but Dear White People was actually one of very few roles on DeRon Horton's resumé. He's still a fresh face in Hollywood, with brief appearances in Dirty Grandpa and the Lethal Weapon TV series before his latest Netflix role.

However, he has appeared in another Netflix college drama: Burning Sands, the story of the dangerous world of fraternity hazing. Be warned, it's far darker than Dear White People.

What's next: DeRon Horton is keen to extend his resumé, with three upcoming projects slated for release in 2017 and 2018: Dirt, Shotgun and Undying.

Colandrea/Coco— Antoinette Robertson

You'll probably recognize Antoinette Robertson as Melissa from The Haves and Have Nots, or maybe even an episode of Atlanta. She also had a regular part as Lynly Hayes on Hart of Dixie.

Gabe— John Patrick Amedori

John Patrick Amedori had plenty of TV experience before Dear White People as Jamie Brady in comedy series Hindsight. He also played Serena's hippie boyfriend Aaron in Gossip Girl, despite briefly swooning over his own step-sister, Blair.

However, he's no stranger to film. He recently starred in religious horror flick The Vatican Tapes, and had a prominent role in the 2012 culinary comedy Trattoria. Oh, and did you know he also played the Lollipop Hipster vanquished by the angsty Scott Pilgrim in Scott Pilgrim vs. The World?

What's next: Watch John Patrick Amedori bust out his best sci-fi skills in After Darkness later this year.

Joelle— Ashley Blaine Featherson

Where have you seen the bubbly Ashley Blaine Featherson before? She was Shirley Mae in the unnerving 2016 drama Paint It Black, and appeared on comedy series Roomieloverfriends and Hello Cupid in 2014. And don't forget her role in the 2014 Dear White People movie!

What's next: You can catch Ashley Blaine Featherson in the upcoming short film Feathers.

Dean Fairbanks— Obba Babatundé

Someone with a presence as commanding as Obba Batundé just has to have had his time in the soap opera spotlight. He did indeed have a two-season part on The Bold And The Beautiful, and has over 130 acting credits to his name, including Miss Evers' Boys and That Thing You Do!

Dear White People wasn't his first time playing a college dean, either. He appeared alongside rappers Method Man and Rappers in the stoner comedy How High.

What's next: This veteran actor isn't done yet, with two more films out this year: The Choir Director and The Mafia Ain't Dead. He's also done a pilot for D.P.W.

Addison— Nolan Gerard Funk

You'll probably recognize Reggie's trivia buddy from his previous role as Collin on MTV's Akward, or perhaps as Glee's Hunter Clarington. He currently has a regular part on TV series Counterpart.

The actor also starred alongside Vin Diesel in Riddick, where he played a young mercenary. He can often be spotted on the arm of Lady Gaga, as the pair are both the official faces of Versace.

What's next: After something a little different from Nolan Gerard Funk? You're in luck! He'll have a prominent role in musical drama Hello Again this year.

Narrator— Giancarlo Esposito

Thought that narrator's voice sounded familiar? That's because it's none other than Giancarlo Esposito— though you may know him better as Breaking Bad's Gustavo "Gus" Fring! Sure, Esposito has appeared in a number of other noteworthy shows, including Once Upon A Time, The Get Down and Revolution. But in our hearts, he'll forever be drug cartel and fast food kingpin Gus.

What's next: Esposito is set to star in what looks to be one phenomenal film set for a June 28 release: Okja. You can also catch him in The Long Home later this year, as well as next year's Maze Runner: The Death Cure.

