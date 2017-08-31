The highly controversial movie Death Note, based on the manga by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata, was finally released on Netflix on August 25. Prior to the film's release on the streaming service, reviews for the movie had been largely poor. But while fans of the original manga and anime may have predictably expected critics to pan this new iteration of the source material, it didn't stop some of them from watching the film by Adam Wingard either.

Social media has become the space for everyone to voice their opinion. And if you're curious to know what fans thought of the new Death Note, look no further than Twitter. Here's what people are saying about the movie.

Avoid Death Note If You Value Your Soul

For some fans, watching the new Death Note has been an attack on the very essence of their being:

I'm going to re-watch Death Note because the live action version was trash and left an empty void in my soul. — Managator (@TheManagator) August 31, 2017

Fans Are Taking Names To Write In Their Own Death Note

The movie was apparently so bad that some fans believe certain names deserve to be marked by the god of death:

Saw Deathnote yesterday



I hope Kira knows the movie producer's face & name so we never get trash movies like that ever again — Edgar Sheleby (@n0ned) August 30, 2017

About to watch the live action Netflix Death Note.



Hopefully I won't be writing "Netflix" in my own Death Note later pic.twitter.com/0WbwOL3XZl — Stylosa (@unitlostgaming) August 30, 2017

Or in one person's case, they prefer to have their name written in someone's Death Note so they don't have to watch the movie any longer:

ten minutes of the netflix #DeathNote movie and i hope someone writes my name in their fucking death note. holy fuck this is absolute trash. — sushi cat (@sushiiicat) August 29, 2017

Maybe Laughter Is The Best Medicine?

Rather than focus on what's not good about the movie, some fans turned to humor instead:

All I can see when I look at the new Death Note pic.twitter.com/kSs3IQJlgp — C. S. Pacat (@cspacat) August 30, 2017

Y'all mad at the Death Note movie but have you guys ever laid eyes on this garbage??! pic.twitter.com/erXRMh6di6 — Jannie (@janniebread) August 29, 2017

While Death Note is being roasted on Twitter for being a disappointing adaptation of the original, some fans may not realize that Death Note's original creators, Ohba and Obata, actually gave the movie a thumbs up before its official release. Actor and producer Masi Oka had this to say of the creators' response to watching the film:

“The greatest moment for me was going to Japan and showing the film to [creators Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata], and we had a private screening for them. And when they came out and said, ‘Thank you,’ and ‘We love the film,’ it really just brought a tear to my eye, because I’m an otaku and a geek just like everyone. I grew up on this, so having the senseis be proud of our films makes me proud, and hopefully in turn will make the fans proud of the film as well.”

Given the positive response Ohba and Obata seem to have towards the adaptation, you would think this would've reassured fans skeptical of this new Death Note. But judging by the negative reactions still coming in through social media about the movie, having the original creators' seal of approval doesn't necessarily mean fans will agree on this version being the best one to exist.

Look For The Silver Lining

But if you look hard enough, there are some fans who thought Death Note wasn't as bad as the rest of Twitter is making it out to be:

the movie #DeathNotenetflix #DeathNote was so good!!! damn — Josephine De Smet (@ds_josy) August 31, 2017

just scrolled through the #deathnote hashtag apparently i'm the only one who LIKED it unpopular opinion — BUNNY MEYER (@grav3yardgirl) August 27, 2017

I'm picking the less popular opinion by saying the Death Note movie wasn't that bad. Not as good as the anime but I enjoyed it. — Harboldt (@Harboldtt) August 28, 2017

Sometimes, the only way to know if you'll like something is to experience it yourself.

Have you watched Netflix's Death Note? What do you think of it?