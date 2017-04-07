#RogueOne posed a difficult challenge for its director, Gareth Edwards, due to taking place right in the middle of two movies. The mythology on both sides meant very little innovation could be done in terms of character designs, vehicles or weaponry. But Edwards tried nonetheless, mainly by introducing an awesome new type of Stormtrooper: The Death Troopers.

Given that they're nowhere to be seen in the original or prequel trilogy, some fans chalked up their existence to one Death Star-sized plot hole, which was disappointing considering the careful planning that goes into the franchise's continuity. Turns out, however, that we were wrong all along. Their disappearance from the universe was actually cleverly placed in continuity.

During an interview with Collider, #GarethEdwards was asked about the absence of the new vehicles, U-Wings, and the Empire's new squad, the Death Troopers. He began by explaining that the Empire has a different set of vehicles and soldiers for every situation:

A U-Wing [Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm]

"Yeah. I mean, you don’t see Snow Trooper or Speeder Bikes in 'A New Hope', so I think it’s fair to say that the Empire and Star Wars in general has different vehicles and different types of soldiers for particular areas or warfare. Being such a fan of Star Wars, the dream is to be able to add something to the equation and bring something to the table like Death Troopers and ships. But then you have to justify them not existing, you don’t want to be contradicting the canon of the movies."

And that's when he dropped the bombshell:

The Battle Of Scarif

The new soldiers and ships are nowhere to be seen in future movies because they were all in the battle of Scarif, and therefore perished once the Death Star shot its cruel beam at the ground and destroyed the planet:

"If you watch the movie, all the U-Wings are kind of like the helicopters of Star Wars and they all go in through the shield gate to Scarif, so they all get destroyed in the Battle of Scarif; and the Death Troopers, same thing happens to them. So we had to make sure anything significant like that which was new was gonna get eradicated through the events of that film."

Regardless of his comments about the Empire having soldiers for every situation, it's still curious to see #DarthVader and company didn't revive the Death Trooper squad. After all, they keep their Stormtroopers (and we all know about their... less than effective aim).

Anyway, there's something else from Edward's explanation that's worth noting. These guys were not mentioned at all:

Those are Shoretroopers, also introduced in Rogue One. They're essentially the Empire's Marine Corps. and just like their fellow Death Troopers, they're nowhere to be seen later on in the films. Fortunately, there could be a very easy explanation for their absence. Considering they were also at the battle of Scarif, we'll just assume all of them also met their demise once the planet was destroyed.

Seeing a director taking such care of continuity always feels great. As he's stated multiple times in the past, Gareth Edwards is a huge #StarWars nerd, just like us, and he's proven it first with an incredible film, and second with all the hidden meanings we're still finding out about four months after Rogue One hit theaters.

So it's fun to know he left his own mark in the franchise but made sure to not contradict any previous continuity. With how vast the galaxy far, far away is, that's quite impressive. Plus, that's also proof of just how committed the people working in the franchise are to this world.

Did you like Gareth Edward's explanation for the absence of Rogue One's newly-introduced elements? Let me know in the comments!

