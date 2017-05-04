When Twitter dropped the first in-depth look at Netflix's highly anticipated The Defenders, we all completely lost our chill. We finally had our first glimpse into the series Netflix has been building up to since Daredevil Season 1, and now we can finally see how these four flawed superheroes manage to come together to become the guardians and saviours of New York City. From what we know so far, Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist will all have to unite against Sigourney Weaver's mysterious threat, but first they have to learn to get along.

When it comes to social media presence, Marvel has it down, and they've created larger-than-life profiles for many of their costumed heroes. #JessicaJones and #LukeCage have had Facebook pages for a couple of years now, and all The Defenders are partial to Twitter. But since the trailer dropped, they all have got a hell of a lot more vocal, and are trolling the living fist out of each other — especially Jessica Jones, whose dry, on-point comebacks make her the queen of sass.

Case in point:

As you can see, Luke Cage's fist to the face seems to be a touchy subject — one which Jessica Jones probably has gif-ed and posted everywhere she possibly can by now.

Honestly, perfect. #IronFist also tried to come back at JJ when she roasted his glowing fist, but failed miserably. Sorry Danny, guess they didn't teach decent comebacks in K'un-Lun.

@JessicaJones sorry Jones, I don't just whip out my chi for anyone. — Iron Fist (@MarvelIronFist) February 19, 2017

@CintronDominion @MarvelIronFist @JessicaJones Seeing what? Adults acting foolish? Plenty of that to go around these days. — Luke Cage (@LukeCage) February 20, 2017

She's also been sassing the general public and it's amazing.

Now, you might be wondering where #Daredevil/Matt Murdock is in all this? Well... roasting JJ the right way.

I mean... is this... could his be... friendship?!

But then again, maybe not.

@Daredevil @MarvelIronFist @BaireJoe Blah blah blah team blah blah justice blah blah — Jessica Jones (@JessicaJones) February 22, 2017

At least they can all — mostly — agree on something.

If the dialogue in the show is as good, witty and on-point as these tweets, then it's sure to be awesome. We still have a few months to wait until August 18 when The Defenders hits #Netflix, but in the mean time I would suggest you follow Iron Fist, Jessica Jones, Daredevil and Luke Cage on Twitter for a taste of what's to come.

