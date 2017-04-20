Fans love Easter Eggs in superhero movies. Sometimes we focus more on clever hidden details rather than the story playing out in front of us. Now, the elusive surprises have become commonplace in the genre. And some directors enjoy this teasing practice more than others. Perhaps the greatest example of this is #JamesGunn.

Having already turned the first Guardians of the Galaxy into basically a really cool gift basket, the director has done the same with #GuardiansoftheGalaxy2, and fans are eager to see the result.

Unfortunately, there's some bummer news for those who can't wait to see what kind of obscure comic book references Gunn includes in the Guardians' next galactic adventure.

An Easter Egg Packed Scene With Grandpa Quill Was Cut

Grandpa Quill in 'Guardians of the Galaxy' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

Collider had the chance to interview Gunn during a recent Vol. 2 press screening. There, the director revealed a heartbreaking deleted scene, one that, according to him, would have contained more Easter Eggs than even the Collector scene in the first film:

“There's a lot of Easter Eggs in the movie. Unfortunately we had a sort of terrible cutting — one of our scenes we cut was with Grandpa Quill on Earth, and we had a lot of Easter Eggs in that scene. As much as we had in the Collector’s museum, probably more.”

Don't freak out just yet, however. Fortunately, there's still hope for all of you #EasterEgg hunters. Continuing his signature good-natured teasing with fans, Gunn expressed his intention to release an image of the cut footage through social media... eventually:

"I'll post pictures of that on social network and stuff at some point."

But what about the actual scene? Would we ever get that? Maybe even in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Blu-ray? Well, according to Gunn:

"I'm not sure. I don't think it'll be in the deleted scenes... It might be in the deleted scenes. We'll see."

Granted, that didn't tell us much. But taking into account how much James Gunn appreciates his fans, he'll probably release the scene if there's enough demand for it.

Keep in mind, this doesn't mean the film isn't still crammed full of Easter Eggs for us to find. As Gunn mentioned above, the sequel is still riddled with surprises and nods for eagle-eyed fans to spot.

With that said, it's disappointing to know the scene with the most Easter Eggs did not make the movie. Who knows the kind of things we could have seen?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hits theaters on May 5, 2017.

