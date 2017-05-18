Demi Lovato certainly hasn't shied away from speaking out about her sobriety over the past few years and now, she's expressed her support for old-time frenemy and fellow ex-Disney Channel sweetheart, Miley Cyrus. Earlier this month, the Bangerz wild child unleashed a completely new sound with her single Malibu track, also revealing to Billboard that she had kicked her weed habit and cut out drinking.

Following these revelations, speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Lovato said that she had nothing but love for #MileyCyrus:

"I am really proud of Miley. I think that it helps people to know that there are people in the spotlight that have challenges, that are faced with very stressful lives. I think it helps to know that recovery is possible and it’s something that is so important to certain people like myself."

#DemiLovato, who recently celebrated five years of being sober, then continued:

"I wouldn’t be alive without my sobriety, and the people that are sober today in this industry, I commend them a lot. But even in day-to-day life, no matter whether you are from the middle of nowhere or you live in a big city, addiction doesn’t discriminate, so whenever you are able to take control back, it’s really admirable."

Congrats ladies!

Send your messages of support for both Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus in the comments below

(Source: Hollywood Reporter)