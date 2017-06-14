It is common knowledge that Demi Moore has struggled with mental health problems and now the star is opening up on how stress and anxiety have taken a toll on her body.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show #DemiMoore explained to Jimmy Kimmel that her sky-high stress levels have caused her to lose her front teeth, and the words she used were almost enough to make me clench my own gnashers out In discomfort:

I sheared off my front teeth, I'd love to say it was skateboarding or really like something cool, but I think I think it's something that's important to share, because I think it's literally, probably after heart disease, one of the biggest killers in in America, which is stress. Stress sheared off my front tooth. But, in an effort to get ready for you, I wanted to make sure my teeth were in."

To prove the shocking claim, the 54-year-old showed Kimmel a candid snap showing her beaming brightly with a gaping gap where her front tooth once lived.

Demi Moore candidly poses with a missing front tooth [Credit: NBC]

Although the picture only shows Moore missing one tooth, she explains to Jimmy that she actually lost them both. When the talk show host tried to scrape the surface of what actually happened, Moore replied:

"I literally just knocked it out, it was almost like it fell out and my warranty was up."

Luckily, the actor — who is currently making a return to comedy in Rough Night — saw the funny side of the devastating dental incident and shared a bizarre video of her at the dentists to prove that it doesn't all have to be drills and dread:

Don't worry though, thanks to the wonders of modern dentistry, Demi still looks her radiant self. A little thing like losing a couple of pearly whites isn't enough to stop this driven woman!

Check out the whole interview for yourself in the clip below; I advise treating yourself to a lol by sticking around until the helium at the end:

Do you think Demi Moore is brave to be so open about her missing teeth?