There's something that just make Pharrell Williams happy to write songs for Illumination's Despicable Me animated franchise. Of course, the main reason could be that his super infectious song, "Happy," for Despicable Me 2 was a Billboard Number One hit and also earned the American singer and record producer an Oscar nomination for Best Song. Or, it could simply be the fact that having a gazillion of those irresistibly cute #Minions in your music videos can't be a bad thing.

For the Despicable Me 3 original motion picture soundtrack, which will be out on June 23 (one week before the movie hits theaters), Pharrell has written not one, but five original songs, including the recently released singles, "Yellow Light" and "There's Something Special." And the best bit? The accompanying music videos star the Minions in ways you've seldom seen them before!

Minions Turn 8-Bit Figures In 'Yellow Light'

The Minions in Pharrell William's "Yellow Light" music video [Credit: i am OTHER/Columbia Records]

The first single, "Yellow Light," is a fun, catchy tune about living life to the fullest as the sun shines. The video is cutesy to the max. As Pharrell happily jaunts around the city, he is followed by five 8-bit Minions who jump over fire hydrants and pick up rows of bananas, reminiscent of the antics that Gru's little helpers get up to in the very popular Minions mobile game, Minion Rush.

Upon reaching a sewer, they all fall in and the scene turns into a vintage arcade game a la Wreck-It Ralph. Pharrell later joins them (also as a 8-bit figure) and the game concludes with the singer winning a dance-off between him and the new villain from Despicable Me 3, Balthazar Bratt (voiced in the film by South Park's Trey Parker).

You can watch the cute "Yellow Light" video below:

Minions Go Psychadelic In 'There's Something Special'

The music video for Pharrell's second single, "There's Something Special," is just as unique. Though slower and more soulful than "Yellow Fever," the song is still captivating nonetheless.

In the mesmerizing kaleidoscopic video — between clips from the upcoming movie and the previous two installments — Pharrell is wearing a yellow knitted cap while dozens of Minions dressed in white overalls (instead of their trademark blue) dance around him. A few even backed him up on cello, keyboard and snare drum.

It would probably have been better if the Minions backed him as a chorus as well, but I guessed that would be asking too much, considering the impressive work that's already been done to include the Minions in sequences exclusive to the video!

If you haven't seen the "There's Something Special" video, you can watch it here:

Minions' Musical Moments

The Despicable Me 3 track list also features two songs in "Minionese" by The Minions, "Tiki Tiki Babeloo" and "Malatikalano Polatina," and three previously issued Pharrell tracks, including his finger-snapping 2015 track "Freedom." Also on the soundtrack are classic pop hits such as Michael Jackson's "Bad," Madonna's "Into the Groove" and A-ha's "Take On Me."

It's great for Minions fans to know that besides the full-length features and Minions mini movies, they can also find the fun-loving yellow creatures in Pharrell's #DespicableMe music videos.

Now, we just have to wait and see if the 12-time Grammy winner will pick up another Oscar nomination for Best Song in a Motion Picture, or at least a slew of VMA nominations for his DM3 videos.

The Despicable Me 3 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack is out on June 23, while the movie will be out in US theaters on June 30.

Which is your favorite musical sequence from the Despicable Me franchise? Tell us in the comments! (Mine is the Minion version of "I Swear")