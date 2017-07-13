Despite all the big things that went down in The Walking Dead's seventh season we still can't get over that awful deer. Did the show use up its CGI budget on Shiva and walker kills? Whatever the reason for running the scene, the crew behind The Walking Dead took serious flack for a few questionable CGI effects this past season.

Yet another part of the effects crew garnered an Emmy nomination for its work on the show. The team has been nominated for Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup For A Series, Limited Series, Movie Or Special.

That's something, right? #TheWalkingDead has been notoriously snubbed when it comes to awards shows such as the Emmys. To date, the hit AMC series has been nominated for 15 Emmys, but never for a performance by one of the cast members.

The nominations have all fallen in the special effects categories, such as visual effects, makeup prosthetics, stunt coordination, and sound editing. The show's only two wins came within the first two seasons, which is surprising considering how much the intensity level has been ramped up in recent seasons.

In terms of the zombies, the special effects and makeup departments on the show are on a different level than the competition, with their expert talent in creating the walkers in all of their undead glory. The TWD team somehow keeps things fresh while working with rotting flesh and stomach-churning gore. For this particular year's nomination, the highlighted episode is 'The Day Will Come When You Won't Be.' That's the season seven premiere, revealing who fell victim to Negan and Lucille. So, yes, head smashing and Glenn's eye-popping death merited an Emmy... or at least contributed to the nomination.

'The Walking Dead' [Credit: AMC]

It still makes one wonder why performances from the show's cast are continually overlooked. Andrew Lincoln, Melissa McBride, Danai Gurira, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan served some of their best scenes to date in recent episodes. Does the show's violence hamper the recognition for awards? Either way fans are still confused by the snubs:

Why's The Walking Dead cast and show always snubbed of Emmy's tho???? Where's Steven Yeun or Andrew Lincoln's nominations????? — Sofia (@SofiaBulut) July 13, 2017

how are andrew lincoln and danai gurira gonna get snubbed every single year when they are carrying the walking dead on their shoulders — gerlonsosquad (@banjoaffleck) July 13, 2017

Michael Cudlitz, who played Abraham, chimed in on the topic revealing that snubs seem to mean more to fans than they do to the show's star.

Blah blah blah snubbed ...... blah blah blah snubbed ...... blah blah blah snubbed ...... #hush #EmmyNomination — Michael Cudlitz (@Cudlitz) July 13, 2017

Y'all missed the point. No one was snubbed. Unless it's a list of all shows and you were left off. — Michael Cudlitz (@Cudlitz) July 13, 2017

Although Cudlitz makes a valid point, it is still an honor to be recognized for your performances and you could assume the cast and crew of #TWD wonder why they are left off of the nominee list year after year. Whether or not they are featured in an awards show hasn't hurt their dominance on TV. Don't expect this year to be any different.

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards airs September 17th and The Walking Dead will return for an eight season this October.

(Source: Emmys.com)