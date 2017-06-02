Wonder Woman is finally here and it's everything we hoped it would be: It's full of action, heart and impressive visuals. The warrior princess is very similar to Superman in that, both may be pop culture icons and people may recognize their symbols anywhere in the world, but very few people outside of the comic book fandom are actually aware of specific details such as backstory, exact powers, etc.

Seeing that, the #GalGadot-led movie will serve as a nice 101 course on the character for those who are not as familiar with her. Unfortunately, the film left one thing unanswered that's kind of crucial to the character:

How Old Is Wonder Woman?

Keep in mind, I'm talking about the movie here. #WonderWoman is an Amazon goddess brought to life by Zeus, so it's easy to imagine she's not exactly a young person by the time standards of us mere mortals. But the movie never delves into the character's actual age. Fortunately, we now have an answer.

#PattyJenkins recently sat down for an interview with Collider. There, she was asked about how old she thought Wonder Woman was. Jenkins said that while she considers her a child, our titular superheroine is, well quite old:

"Well, I think she’s thousands of years old. Really, I think she’s a child but she’s probably 800."

Wonder Woman is set in 1916 and Batman v Superman in 2016. If she's 800 by that point, that means Diana is 900 years old by the time we catch up with her in BvS and then #JusticeLeague. Now that's a superheroine. Obviously among Amazonian warriors Wonder Woman is closer to mid- to late-20s, but that's how slow-aging superheroes work.

Jenkins explained her reasoning a little further, revealing she left how much time had passed between Diana being a child and a young woman open to interpretation:

"The truth was I kept talking about listen, this is her coming of age story. How is she coming of age and how long does that take to learn these lessons. Well, it would take a long time but also we don’t know how long it took to get to that moment that she finally does the energy blast and then Steve arrives. That might have taken that whole time or the middle stage might’ve taken longer and she’s been fighting for a decent amount of time. It’s like you stretch out that time period to her living for a long time and that’s her aging."

How Does That Compare To Her Comic Book Backstory

It differs quite a bit from her comic book origins, at least the New 52 version of them. In Wonder Woman #11, Diana battles an enemy called Apollo. Both of them have a pretty brutal encounter. and at one point, Apollo overpowers her. Before attempting to kill her, he asks her to reveal her age. Diana says she's 23.

[Credit: DC Comics]

That may sound surprising but the New 52 was a rebirth of the characters, so many already-established heroes in the comics were made much younger.

But, Franco, what about her pre-New 52 interpretation?, you might be asking. In that case, the heroine's original story is more similar to the film. There are things here and there that hint at a long lifespan, but there isn't an exact number. Wonder Woman's origin is one that's shifted often in the comics, but at least we have a timeline for the #DCEU version.

There you have it: Diana Prince is 800 years old in her movie. I hadn't thought about this until now but Wonder Woman will be the oldest member in the Justice League. That's really awesome.

(Source: Collider)