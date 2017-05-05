Wasn't the joke when kinky Twilight fanfic Fifty Shades of Grey came out that it'd be mostly read by sophisticated, retired women with nothing but time on their hands to picture a strapping and sexy multimillionaire indulging in his unconventional erotic fantasies? After all, Christian Grey himself was introduced to the joys of S&M by an older mentor, played by Kim Basinger in the movie adaptation.

The cliché is about to come to life with Book Club, an upcoming movie directed by Bill Holderman about a group of four successful women in their 60s, best friends and regular attendees of a book club. When one day they decide to read Fifty Shades of Grey, they find life-changing inspiration (ahem). Book Club hasn't even started production and it's already begging for a sequel where they discover Twilight.

Book Club Features An Impressive A-List Cast

It's the kind of movie plot that would (almost) deserve a winky face at the end. According to Deadline:

Set in and around California, 'Book Club' is a heartfelt comedy about four lifelong friends in their 60s who read '50 Shades of Grey' in their monthly book club and have their lives changed forever. For these successful and intelligent women, this is not the type of book that they typically read, but as they soon find out, inspiration can come in the most unlikely of places.

But the best part about Book Club isn't that the synopsis had to specify that these four women are "intelligent," it's the cast who's going to portray them — the crème de la crème of Hollywood's senior actresses. Diane Keaton (who's probably going to make her First Wives Club co-stars jealous), Jane Fonda and Candice Bergen will be starring, giving Book Club some real entertainment potential and an A+ as far as female casts go.

Book Club will be director Bill Holderman's first feature. After a writing credit on A Walk in the Woods, a movie about two old friends who decide to hike the Appalachian Trail together, it seems like he's starting to specialize in stories about lifelong friends who turn their lives around together.

(Source: Deadline)