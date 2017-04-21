The #DCEU is expected to change its direction in the near future with movies like Wonder Woman, Nightwing and Batgirl. But despite this promising new direction, there's still a moment from the franchise's second film of which fans have not been able to let go: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice's now infamous "Martha" sequence.

We know what happened: Batman, who's been hellbent for almost two years on taking down #Superman for the destruction he caused on Earth, has a change of heart right as he's about to kill him. And all because Supes mutters, "You're letting them kill Martha."

That triggers a flashback for Bruce Wayne about his parents' horrible murders, which prompts him to not only let Clark live, but also to become his BFF, all because his own mother's name is also Martha. That sequence alone has been the focus of countless debates among the fan community for over a year, as people debate whether it made sense or not.

Well, now Martha Kent herself has joined the debate to share her thoughts on it. Actress #DianeLane sat down for an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. There, she was asked about that moment. Here's what she had to say:

"It's the compassion for a man who's lost his mother. When you understand the wound, you can work better with people."

That echoes what she said about the scene in a behind the scenes #BatmanVSuperman featurette:

"Superman and Batman [...] have similar histories. There's the loss of your original family, so they're both orphans. And I don't think Batman sees Superman as human until he realizes that he has mother. And I think, when Batman makes the decision to rescue Martha, Superman's mother, in a way he's redeeming his own sense of powerlessness he had when he could not save his own mother."

Now these two statements might make people wonder...

Does She Have A Point?

That's the question here: Is her explanation for a scene that seemed so ridiculous to so many actually valid? The main defense for this scene's been that it wasn't actually the fact that their mothers had the same name that stripped #Batman of his murderous desire toward the Big Blue Boy Scout. It was the sense that who he previously saw as a dangerous alien was actually just a man, a man he could stop from feeling the pain of losing his mother to a senseless crime the way he did.

Here's the thing though: Batman himself invalidated that explanation. While he's busy using Clark as a volleyball, he tells him something very specific:

"I bet your parents taught you that you mean something, that you're here for a reason... My parents told me a different lesson... dying in the gutter... They told me the world only makes sense if you force it."

What happened right after that line? Well...

Therefore, Bruce was clearly already well aware that Superman was a person, one who had probably grown up on Earth, with parents. What does that tell us? That, yes, the reason both of our heroes stopped fighting was in fact because both their mothers were named Martha.

But despite the execution of the scene, Diane Lane at least has a point about its original intent. To a certain extent, anyway. The intention behind the scene is clear. Hearing his mother's name made Batman remember the pain he had suffered, and he didn't want to make another person go through that. And seeing things that way gives the confrontation a whole lot more sense.

Even so, that two years of pure hatred can be washed away by your opponent's mother having the same as yours is a bit unbelievable.

It also leaves a lot of unanswered questions. For example, what would have happened if Superman's mom's name was Stephanie? Would Batman have killed him then? Most likely yes. That paired with what I tackle above are part of the reason that this scene retains its infamously unbelievable status.

