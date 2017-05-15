Martha Kent, Superman's Earth mom, may have been the unlikely plot device that brought her son and Batman together in Batman v Superman, but even the saintliest of people make mistakes — as Diane Lane, who plays Martha, proved when she seemingly shaded Zack Snyder's massively hyped Justice League last week.

Mere hours after her comments about how Justice League won't top The Avengers, the actor's PR people pressed the panic button, issuing a full explanation of what she actually meant — and then, in the spirit of Mother's Day weekend, DC waded in with some truly expert trolling:

In case you missed it, Lane was talking to Bravo's Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live when she was asked two questions at once: Could she reveal any Justice League spoilers, and would it be better than The Avengers?

Her hilariously blunt answer:

"No, and no. Short, but honest. I hate to disappoint."

Here's What She Actually Meant

Your reaction to that might be to take Lane's words at face value — as in, no, she can't give away spoilers, and no, of course it won't be better than The Avengers — but, in a move which a more cynical man than myself might interpret as hardcore damage control, Lane's PR team have since revealed what was actually meant:

"Diane meant 'Sorry to disappoint' in reference to revealing anything concerning 'Justice League' that is not already out in the public [domain], and was declining to comment on a film ['The Avengers'] that she has not seen. She is thrilled to continue her role as Martha Kent, and appreciates your excitement for 'Justice League'. Thank you for giving us the opportunity to clarify this."

Thank God for the clarification — for a moment, I was worried that an actor had simply given an honest opinion about the quality of a movie she was starring in for an easy paycheck. I don't know about you, but I'm relieved to know that's not the case.

Either way, the cheeky Mother's Day message suggests that Diane is already forgiven for her innocent faux pas, and that while all is dark on screen, there's only love and light behind the scenes at #DC.

You'll be able to find out for yourself whether The Avengers, still the best superhero team movie (X-Men aside), has anything to worry about when Justice League roars into theaters in all of its Synder-tastic glory on November 17.

Will Justice League be better than The Avengers, and will Martha Kent disappear from the DCEU in suspicious circumstances?

