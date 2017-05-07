Aside from its titular larger-than-life superheroes, the MCU has an impressive array of supporting characters. Some of the most important ones are our heroes' significant others, such as Pepper Potts, Peggy Carter and Jane Foster. While we've gotten a considerable amount of references for the former two after their last physical appearances, the latter's a different story. Since the release of #ThorTheDarkWorld four years ago — aside from a quick mention in #AgeOfUltron — there's been no reference or sight of Jane Foster in the universe.

Due to that disappearance, countless fans have wondered whether we'd get to once again see the astro-physicist alongside Thor or even as her own superhero in the future. For anyone anxious to have that answered, #ThorRagnarok director Taika Waititi might have given us a very important clue of where we might see the character pop up next.

Waititi took to Twitter to share a comparison picture of Natalie Portman, one from Léon: The Professional, age 13, and Where The Heart Is, age 19:

How in the world would that be a tease for Jane Foster returning, you ask? Well, the tweet was captioned with:

Heed the signs. #Ragnarok

Wait a second — what is going on here? Let's get something out of the way: Taika Watiti is known for constantly having fun on Twitter. However, that doesn't mean we should pass this off as a joke. After all, it's a very specific message. So...

Is Jane Foster Actually Returning To The MCU?

Natalie Portman's history with Marvel Studios has been complicated. It was previously rumored that the actress was furious over Patty Jenkins (now the director of #WonderWoman) leaving Thor: The Dark World in 2012, and was only in the sequel because her contract demanded her to.

However, in 2016, Portman gave an interview to The Wall Street Journal. In it, she revealed that, while she was not slated for any more Marvel movies, she would be willing to come back:

"As far as I know, I'm done. I don't know if, maybe, one day they'll ask for an 'Avengers 7' or whatever. I have no idea. But as far as I know I'm done."

That, along with Waititi's tweet, looks like a sign of the actress' inevitable return, right? Not exactly. You see, this isn't an open-and-shut case.

In 2017, during an interview with Entertainment Weekly, #KevinFeige confirmed Jane Foster would not be coming back for Ragnarok. The reason was to give the God of Thunder an equal love interest (a.k.a. Tessa Thompson's #Valkyrie):

"We wanted Thor to encounter somebody that was near his equal and that his relationship with Jane may have evolved in unexpected ways in between 'The Dark World' and 'Ragnarok' and we wanted to pit him against a character who was much more his equal and in many ways his superior."

That left fans believing she was a long way from coming back to the #MCU. Again, what is going on? Why would Taika Waititi post such a tweet being fully aware of what fans would think of it? The most intriguing part about the message was the caption "Heed the signs." Does that mean Jane Foster will be appearing in Ragnarok? It's completely possible. We have to remember: She doesn't really need a large role, it could be just a cameo.

Marvel has shown us for years that it likes to keeping things close to the chest, so this intriguing tweet could be part of a new, teasing game. Who knows? Maybe the'll pull a Pirates Of The Caribbean and reveal the return of the actress in an upcoming trailer.

Keep in mind that, without further confirmation, this is just speculation on my part. Is there a chance Natalie Portman will return to the MCU? As with anything in the movie world, it's a possibility. While the character has received its fair share of criticism since her introduction, Natalie Portman knew how to carry the role, so I'd be excited to see her return. But we'll have to wait to see what happens.

Thor: Ragnarok hits theaters on November 3, 2017.

Poll Is Natalie Portman returning as Jane Foster in 'Thor: Ragnarok' Yes. Taika Waititi knew what he was doing with that message

No, it was just a joke without any specific meaning

