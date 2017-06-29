The Harry Potter franchise is no stranger to clever Easter Eggs and incredibly obscure references. We've heard about quite a few of them. You might think that by this point, fans of the franchise would have combed through every single frame of the eight movies — technically nine, if we count Fantastic Beasts — to discover all the secrets they were holding. However, there was one double meaning hiding in #HarryPotter's Quidditch uniform that no one noticed before.

The Actual Hidden Message Behind Harry's Attire

Jany Temime worked as a costume designer on The Prisoner Of Azkaban, The Goblet Of Fire, Order of The Phoenix, Half-Blood Prince and the two-part Deathly Hallows. She recently sat down for an interview with Bustle, in which she revealed something very important: Harry's Quidditch number had a hidden meaning.

[Credit: Warner Bros.]

For those of you who don't remember, the Boy Who Lived sported the number "7" on his Quidditch uniform. At first, it was believed that was a reference to Harry being the seventh Horcrux, but there's a much simpler, down-to-Earth backstory to the number. As it turns out, Temime chose it in honor of David Beckham. How fun is that?!

The football player has a special connection to the number seven. He used it while playing for Manchester United, and intermittently while playing for England's National Team. Outside the sports world, Beckham also launched a campaign called "7: The David Beckham UNICEF Fund," which focused on protecting children around the world.

Temime was inspired by Beckham's rising popularity, and so she tried to instill some of that love into Harry Potter, hoping British children would get the reference:

"I gave #7 to Harry Potter, because David Beckham had just won at the time. I thought every single kid in England would get it. Now, they don't know anymore. But at the time that it came out that Harry Potter was #7, it was a thing."

That's a pretty awesome Easter Egg; pretty dated now, of course –– evidenced by us needing this explanation to figure out where it came from –– but nonetheless cool.

A New Beginning

Harry's uniform isn't the first time #Quidditch's been associated with hidden symbolism in the Harry Potter franchise. Upon his passing, Dumbledore left Harry the Snitch that he had caught in his first Quidditch match as a seeker. The wise teacher left a magical inscription that could only be read after Harry touched it with his mouth:

"I open at the close."

Dumbledore placed the Resurrection Stone inside the Snitch, which would only be made available to Harry after he accepted that he needed to die to defeat Voldemort. In other words, it would open after Potter came to terms with his ending. But this message also potentially holds a real-life parallel.

#HarryPotterAndTheSorcerersStone was published in 1998 in the United States, the year the franchise came to an end in the Battle of Hogwarts. So basically, the franchise opened at its own end, at least for one country.

A Not-So-Lucky-Number

The number "13" is considered the cause of suffering around the magical world, and has been prevalent throughout the franchise. In The Prisoner Of Azkaban, Professor Sybill Trelawney was reluctant to sit at a table with 12 people (with her being the 13th) since she believed the first person to stand up would be the first to die. Trelawney's fear were dismissed, until something happened:

In #TheOrderOfThePhoenix, 13 members of the order had dinner together, and Sirius Black was the first one to stand up. Years later, Sirius was the first to die from that group.

When Exactly Is Your Birthday, Harry?

This is perhaps my favorite hidden meaning in Harry Potter's world, and it also comes courtesy of Professor Trelawney. In The Prisoner of Azkaban, Trelawney approaches Harry and tells him she can guess his birthday. She tells him:

"I think I am right in saying, my dear, that you were born in midwinter?"

Harry dismissed it, saying he was born in July. But here's the catch, #Voldemort was born in mid-winter. What does that have to do with anything, you ask? Harry Potter was one of the dark lord's horocruxes, which means the professor was sensing Harry's Voldemort portion.

These details serve as insight into how much care went into crafting the Harry Potter franchise. Granted, the David Beckham Easter Egg was just to fit in with a trend of the time, but it's interesting to note how that can affect even a franchise as successful as #JKRowling's magical world.

