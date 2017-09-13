If you've taken a trip to the cinema within the last few years, odds are that you've watched a film, or at least a trailer, produced by the little indie company that could – A24. While A24 Films started as a small production company, over time their films have gone on to win several Academy Awards, like last year's Best Picture winner, Moonlight. These wins, along with the company's ability to create and promote films that subvert common tropes and take risks, have catapulted A24 to new heights and demanded a level of respect from Hollywood and audiences alike.

Despite taking home the biggest award of the year at the Oscar's in early 2017, #A24 shows no signs of slowing down. If their upcoming slate of films is any indication, we'll be seeing much more of them at 2018's Academy Awards. Here's their five most notable films coming out before the end of the year.

1. 'Good Time'

'Good Time' [Credit: A24 Films]

Starring : Robert Pattison, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Benny Safdie and Barkhad Abdi

: Robert Pattison, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Benny Safdie and Barkhad Abdi Director : Benny and Josh Safdie

: Benny and Josh Safdie Release Date: August 11, 2017

Unfortunately for the average movie-goer, Good Time might be hard to catch at your local theater. The film premiered to phenomenal success at Cannes this year but only had a limited release in the United States this past August. That being said, once the film is available to stream and rent, it's definitely one to see.

Good Time is a crime drama that centers around a bank robbery gone awry and the resulting repercussions it has for the culprits. Robert Pattinson plays the headliner Constantine and co-director Benny Safdie stars as his younger brother, Nick. Pattison is getting plenty of Oscar buzz for the role. After the film's Cannes premiere Twitter was full of people impressed by his acting:

Feed about to go ballistic, because Robert Pattinson could easily win Best Actor here. He's absolutely great in GOOD TIME — Tim Robey (@trim_obey) May 25, 2017

Because it's 2017 and everything is bonkers, good money for best actor at #Cannes2017 now on Adam Sandler or Robert Pattinson — Deborah Cole (@doberah) May 25, 2017

The trailer showcases what looks to be a very stylistic film – many scenes are illuminated by neon colors, giving the film a sleek and inviting quality. These aesthetic choices indicate that Good Time will be more than just your average bank heist thriller, and more of a quiet character study on two brothers pushed to their breaking point. This would fit with A24's more character-driven filmmaking. Perhaps this will finally be the role that helps Pattinson shed that Twilight image for good.

2. 'The Florida Project'

Starring : William Dafoe, Brooklynn Prince, Bria Vinaite, Valeria Cotto and Caleb Landry Jones

: William Dafoe, Brooklynn Prince, Bria Vinaite, Valeria Cotto and Caleb Landry Jones Director : Sean Baker

: Sean Baker Release Date: October 6, 2017

Like Good Time, The Florida Project also had a terrific debut at the Cannes Festival earlier this year. The Florida Project centers around Moonnee and her mother Halley, who live in an extended-stay motel nestled right outside of Disney World. The trailer details a pastel palette that radiates a tacky, Floridian slice of paradise.

Where The Florida Project differs from most though, is in its portrayal of children. They live in hardship and dire circumstances, but much of the film's praise has been on the positive handling of childhood innocence. The children in the movie are still allowed to be kids even in the midst of tragedy. Brooklynn Prince, who plays Moonnee, is set to be the breakout star, as many critics have singled out her performance as one of the best in the movie. Sean Baker, the director of the film, is no stranger to critical acclaim either, as he was responsible for 2015's groundbreaking comedy-drama about a transgender woman, Tangerine. It seems like Baker is about to have another shining star for his resume.

3. 'The Killing Of A Sacred Deer'

'The Killing of a Sacred Deer' [Credit: A24 Films]

Starring : Nicole Kidman, Collin Farrell, Barry Keoghan, Raffey Cassidy, Alicia Silverstone and Bill Camp

: Nicole Kidman, Collin Farrell, Barry Keoghan, Raffey Cassidy, Alicia Silverstone and Bill Camp Director : Yorgos Lanthimos

: Yorgos Lanthimos Release Date: October 27, 2017

A24 will be stepping into the horror circuit once again with The Killing of a Sacred Deer. While it doesn't have quite the critical acclaim of the other films on this list, it still boasts a 77% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and took home the award for best screenplay at Cannes' earlier this year.

The director, Yorgos Lanthimos, was responsible for last year's The Lobster – a surreal romantic drama that frequented the awards race. The Killing of a Sacred Deer looks to be his perfect follow-up film. Collin Farrell, (who also worked with Lanthimos in The Lobster) stars as Steven Murphy, an accomplished surgeon who decides to take a troubled adolescent into his care. Things take a dark turn when the boy turns out to have ulterior motives. Coming off a phenomenal stint on HBO's Big Little Lies, this looks to be another great project for Nicole Kidman, as well. Here she will be playing the role of Murphy's wife. Regardless, if The Killing of a Sacred Deer is anything like The Lobster, we're certainly in for a unique and compelling story.

4. 'Lady Bird'

Starring : Saoirse Ronan, Laurie Metcalf, Lucas Hedges, Timothée Chalamet, Stephen Henderson and Lois Smith

: Saoirse Ronan, Laurie Metcalf, Lucas Hedges, Timothée Chalamet, Stephen Henderson and Lois Smith Director : Greta Gerwig

: Greta Gerwig Release Date: November 10, 2017

Lady Bird is a coming-of-age story with just a dash of whimsy and plenty of heart. Saoirse Ronan stars as the main character, "Lady Bird," and completely shines even in the short trailer we've been given so far. Ronan may just garner her third Oscar nomination at just 23-years-old for her eccentric, fiery turn as the titular character.

Lady Bird premiered to a tremendous standing ovation. Currently, Lady Bird resides on Metacritic's list of the Best Movies of 2017. The film marks Greta Gerwig's first solo venture into directing and she also penned the screenplay herself. While Gerwig has had some experience with both before, this will be her first movie where she does both without a co-director or co-writer.

5. 'The Disaster Artist'

'The Disaster Artist' [Credits: A24 Films]

Starring : James Franco, Dave Franco, Seth Rogen, Alison Brie and Zoey Deutch

: James Franco, Dave Franco, Seth Rogen, Alison Brie and Zoey Deutch Director : James Franco

: James Franco Release Date: December 8, 2017

In order to understand the appeal of a movie like The Disaster Artist, first you have to know where it came from. You may have heard of the cult-classic The Room (2003), which is notoriously known as one of the worst movies of all time. The Disaster Artist is a biographical film based on a non-fiction book written by Greg Sestero, who starred in The Room and detailed the process of making the now-infamous film.

James Franco will be portraying the role of Tommy Wiseau — the star and director of The Room. Franco is no stranger to unorthodox roles or thinking outside the norm: The Disaster Artist seems to be right in his wheelhouse and he's enlisted many of his famous friends to act alongside him. It will be interesting to see Franco and Rogen united once again in a movie that seems to be geared towards the Academy.

Plus, good news for people who haven't seen the original movie, many critics are saying it isn't necessary viewing to enjoy this one. Peter Debruge, a film critic for Variety, pointed this out in addition to giving the film his seal of approval:

"'The Disaster Artist' is a real movie, backed by a legitimate studio...featuring a handful of bona fide Oscar nominees, boasting a genuine capacity to delight, whether or not the audiences in question have seen 'The Room.'"

In an ironic twist, despite The Room's abysmal reputation, The Disaster Artist is currently looking at near universal critical acclaim.

Which film on this list are you the most excited to see?

[Sources: Variety, The Wrap, Indiewire, Metacritic, Variety]