The action-packed, time-bending #EdgeOfTomorrow was arguably one of the most underrated movies of 2014, but word of mouth and a decent box office performance helped the movie earn a dedicated audience and sequel in the future. Though a sequel was confirmed to be in production earlier this month, little else was known about Edge of Tomorrow 2, which is currently titled #LiveDieRepeatAndRepeat. Now, director Doug Liman has revealed what could be expected from the sequel to the movie that killed Tom Cruise more than 100 times on the big screen.

What To Expect in Live, Die, Repeat And Repeat

During an interview with MTV HSC Podcast, Liman talked about the script for Live, Die, Repeat and Repeat that's currently being written by Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse, the duo behind the Jesse Owens biopic Race.

Liman revealed his mindset for the Edge of Tomorrow follow-up which, contrary to what fans would expect from the sequel, is actually going to be smaller in scale. He also talked about a new character that he's sure audiences will love.

“I think what people tend to do with sequels is they just make them bigger. And I’m like, ‘No, a sequel should be smaller.’ You did the first film as sort of the ad campaign for the sequel, so now you don’t need as much action, and in the case of 'Edge of Tomorrow,' people obviously loved the comedy and they loved the situation… So we can do way more focus on Tom Cruises’ character and Emily Blunt’s character, and there’s a third character in the sequel that’s gonna for sure steal the movie. We can focus on that. I don’t need an action sequence every two minutes.” - Doug Liman

He then went on to say that Live, Die, Repeat and Repeat will be the conclusion of the story. With that in mind, Liman doubled-down on the fact that the sequel will focus on the emotional relationship between Cage (Tom Cruise) and Rita (Emily Blunt), the only human beings who have been able to tap into the alien Mimics' powers, and how their shared fate will change their lives forever.

“I see this as a two-movie franchise; there’s the completion of the story we set up in the first movie and the relationships between Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt—because, remember, at the end of the first movie, she doesn’t know who he is—and that’s gonna launch us into an amazing new direction. It does pick up right where we left off, but it doesn’t keep going forward, because we’d screw with time, because the aliens screwed with time." - Doug Liman

Due to their busy schedule, Liman and the stars of Edge of Tomorrow have yet to iron out a schedule for the sequel's production. But since the movie is currently being written, the sequel may be arriving sooner than originally expected.

A Different Kind Of Sequel

In a time when most sequels to major blockbusters prioritize explosions over character development, Liman's choice to turn the Edge of Tomorrow sequel into a character piece is a good change of pace. The director's decision to also end the story instead of dragging it out adds weight to the second feature and is a refreshing storytelling tool, especially since shared cinematic universes and long-term franchises are quickly becoming the norm.

Edge of Tomorrow was one of the most well-received science fiction movies during its release, and seeing the movie get the chance to conclude its story of Cage, Rita and the Mimic invaders on a higher and more emotional note is something to be excited about.

[Source: ScreenRant]