Set your phasers to Stun, because boy do we have some exciting news for you. Just when you thought the world of #StarWars couldn't get anymore awesome, along comes #GuillermodelToro to give us a whole Death Star of "new hope" for the future of the franchise.

While there are some amazing directors out there who would be superb at matching lightsabers and aliens, few have the scope of imagination to do it as well as Guillermo del Toro. Now, it appears that even the acclaimed Hellboy and Pan's Labyrinth director cannot resist the pull of the dark side of the Force.

Given the success of standalone film #RogueOne, and the plans for the upcoming #HanSolo solo, Del Toro had cited his own plans for a Star Wars spin-off. While just one film would be enough to cause a disruption in the Force, Del Toro wants to make his own Godfather trilogy of films about the Galaxy's own Marlon Brando: #JabbatheHutt.

Jabba The Whaaaaaaat?!?

'Star Wars: Return of the Jedi' [Credit: Lucasfilm]

In an interview with Collider, Del Toro revealed his bulging schedule of upcoming films, but when asked if he would turn his hand at Star Wars, he said that although he wasn't involved at the moment, he wouldn't rule it out. Suddenly I don't care about Hellboy 3 anymore; quick, someone grab #Disney's checkbook and make out a blank one for Guillermo.

Taking it one step further, he confirmed that there had already been talks between himself and some of the big Star Wars decision makers:

“Saying all that caveat, I will say there’s some characters that are great, and I have talked to Kathleen Kennedy and John Knoll about ideas."

Well, strike me down and call me a Nerf herder, that's good enough for me!

When quizzed on what ideas he had floating around in that brilliant mind of his, Del Toro confessed that he saw his own Francis Ford Coppola legacy, combining everyone's favorite #scifi franchise and everyone's favorite crime genre:

“I would do the sort of Godfather saga the Jabba the Hutt had to go through to gain control. One, because it’s the character that looks the most like me, and I like him. I love the idea of a Hutt type of mafia, a very complex coup, you know? … I just love the character.”

Jabba The But

[Credit: Marvel Comics]

For now it all sadly remains a Gungan's wet dream, but it is far, far away from being impossible. Remember that Josh Trank was once tipped to create a #BobaFett standalone film to come after Han Solo. Literally days before Boba was announced, the project was swallowed into the Sarlacc Pit. While there have been no signs of movement on the Boba front, a Hutt solo could not only serve as its own universe, but also include the scrapped plans for Fett and a bounty hunter movie.

With his corrupt ring of gangster tactics and his glimmering palace in the Dune Sea of Tatooine, a Jabba film writes itself. We have long been looking to explore the Outer Rim of the Galaxy, while most of the action in the main series has centralized around well-known locations or giant orbiting death weapons. With Jabba ruling over the Grand Hutt Council, playing a large part in the Clone Wars, and even having an extended family, there are more than enough stories to fill a whole trilogy, if not more. Also, I would be dying to know if Jabba was always that, erm, "big."

Hutt Up, Or Shut Up

'Star Wars: Return of the Jedi' [Credit: Lucasfilm]

A Jabba story set after the original trilogy would be nearly impossible, especially considering that he perishes in Return of the Jedi when he was strangled by Leia. However, with Boba crawling out of that incident alive in comic book canon, let's not rule out a miraculous Jabba resurrection. With #RianJohnson's upcoming #TheLastJedi reportedly heading to the casino planet of Canto Bight, Jabba would be one universe-shattering cameo that no one would see coming!

However, Del Toro's idea of going back to the start to see what made Jabba the king of the slug people gives much more scope for expansion. It would certainly be interesting to see how Jabba amassed his great power and wealth, as aside from the likes of Vader and Emperor Palpatine, Jabba was shown to be one of the biggest gangsters in the galaxy from #GeorgeLucas's original trilogy. Personally, I don't know why Luke and Leia didn't just throw a shaker of salt at him.

With Star Wars recently announcing a third trilogy that will take us up to 2030, the universe is expanding quicker than the Falcon can do the Kessel Run. Also, let's not forget that there is still that opening slot in the anthology trilogy, leaving a Jabba-shaped hole after Alden Ehrenreich puts on Han's jacket in 2018. As Jabba would say to Leia, "Soon you will learn to appreciate me."

Check out Jabba and Han in the special edition of 'A New Hope,' and don't forget our poll below!

(Source: Collider)

[Poll Image Credit: Lucasfilm]