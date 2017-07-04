Ooooh, do you feel that, my blockbuster sense is tingling! As we prepare to ditch our arachnophobia and suit up for Spider-Man's standalone entry into the MCU, Spider-Man: Homecoming looks set to blow the cobwebs off a character that has undergone three reboots in the past 15 years. #TomHolland is readying himself to shoot his sticky fluid all over the New York skyline, and we are promised a different version to what Sony offered us under the tenures of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

With this in mind, it is out with the old and in with the new, and it sounds like some classic Spidey tropes won't be making their way into 2017. While we may get a tingle in our loins when someone attractive walks by, #SpiderMan is known for his Spider-Sense picking up danger rather than those teenage urges — well, until now, that is.

Sense And Sensibility

Despite being a major part of Spider-Man lore, we can confirm that the Spidey-Sense won't be appearing in #SpiderManHomecoming. In an interview with CinemaBlend, director Jon Watts revealed why he stripped Peter of his danger-sensing superpower:

“I feel like we have seen a lot of Spider-Sense in the previous films, so we didn’t really lean into that as hard as they have in the previous films. But I do think it is a really interesting thing to explore.”

Remembering back to Captain America: Civil War, fans were right to question why Peter's Spider-Sense didn't pick up the slew of attacking Avengers from Team Cap. We thought the issue might be addressed in Homecoming, but it looks like we have the answer in advance.

Alongside clambering up walls, his colorful suit, and the death of Gwen Stacy, the Spidey-Sense has been a staple of the character over the past 55 years. However, if you think about it, it makes sense to rid Spider-Man of his powers to fit with the "new" version of the character. Just like DC's Nolan films took a more realistic approach to the character of Batman, the #MCU is doing the same with Web-Head.

We have already retconned Peter's radioactive spider bite, meaning our hero doesn't really have any powers at all — just like Iron Man, it's all in the suit. This also adds another layer to Peter's comment that he is "nothing" without Tony Stark's latest toy given to him. While the Spider-Sense won't appear, at least Watts doesn't rule it out completely. If the film ends with Tony giving Peter another upgrade, could the suit's J.A.R.V.I.S.-like intelligence be used as a Spider-Sense in the rest of the Holland trilogy?

With Peter just being a simple boy with simple hopes and an above-average intelligence, it makes Stark recruiting him as an Avenger more of a father/son venture. We have already heard how Uncle Ben won't feature, meaning that Stark takes on that de facto mentor role that the likes of Cliff Robertson and Martin Sheen played in the previous incarnations. It also means that Tony sees the hero inside Peter, rather than some radioactive kid that could sprout some extra legs from his torso at any moment.

The lack of Spider-Sense is an issue that is likely to squash the hopes of Spider-Man purists, however, with some nifty new upgrades and critics already calling Homecoming the best Spider-Man movie ever, I'm sure time will heal all wounds. Alongside a mechanical vulture, Flash Thompson not being a bully, and a sexy Aunt May, Spider-Man: Homecoming looks to be a brave and bold reimagining of the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, meaning we can finally forget about Spider-Man 3 and The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

