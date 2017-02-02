Now, with the #MarvelCinematicUniverse having evolved to the point that it's virtually impossible for a new movie within its creative borders to not feature a whole lot of fan-pleasing cameos, it's likely to come as no surprise to #Marvel devotees that the upcoming #ThorRagnarok will be filled close to bursting with beloved characters from elsewhere in the #MCU.

What is perhaps a touch more surprising, however, is that those cameos aren't set to be limited to classic #Marvel comic book characters. Indeed, from the sounds of it, we're set to see at least one key behind the scenes figure make an appearance. Y'see:

Director Taika Waititi Just Revealed Details Of His 'Thor Ragnarok' Cameo

Speaking to The A.V. Club recently, Waititi (pictured above) revealed that he will, in fact, be cameo-ing in the upcoming film — something that perhaps shouldn't be all that surprising at all. As he put it:

"It’s not like a thing that I’ve ever planned, but now I’m in all of my movies in a small role or a larger role... I’ll probably just keep doing that. It’s like a dumb thing I do now."

In other words? Waititi, a director who has made smaller or larger appearances in every movie he has previously directed, will also make an appearance in Thor: Ragnarok. Which makes perfect sense — and isn't ultimately that surprising — seeing as it continues a long-running trend from the Hunt for the Wilderpeople and What We Do In the Shadows director.

It is pretty neat though, not least because Waititi is actually a legitimately solid performer and very, very funny. Here's hoping he's playing Adam Warlock.

