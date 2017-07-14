For six years and seven installments, we saw pretty much everyone get mangled, maimed, and mauled by the Saw franchise. Starting a horror revolution back in 2004, the final installment — ironically dubbed "The Final Chapter" — was just a shadow of its former glory as the series hobbled off into the distance like Dr. Gordon himself. However, seeming to round off the tales of those who were still alive, the Jigsaw case file seemed closed. Well, that was until now.

With the surprise announcement of #Jigsaw, Lionsgate is once again resurrecting Billy the Doll and giving us another bloody installment with a cast of newcomers. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, directors Peter and Michael Spierig are remaining coy on whether Tobin Bell will reappear as our titular Jigsaw, but it sounds like the film will be living up to its previous title of Saw: Legacy:

"Bodies are turning up, and they’re linked to Jigsaw — or a Jigsaw copycat. The DNA of Tobin Bell is all over this film."

Despite Bell's John Kramer dying in the third entry, he appeared in various flashbacks and time-f*ckery for the entire run, and it just wouldn't be #Saw without Bell. I can't imagine the brothers passing up on bringing Jigsaw back, so expect more poorly scripted twists and turns we all saw coming. As for the newcomers, Matt Passmore, Callum Keith Rennie, Clé Bennett, Hannah Emily Anderson, Laura Vandervoort, Mandela Van Peebles, Paul Braunstein, Brittany Allen, and Josiah Black are ready for slaughter. EW also shared a first look at Vandervoort in action, but things don't look good for her character:

As for those infamous traps, the brothers promise that the next chapter will "reinvent" the series for a whole new audience, so don't expect the duo to skimp on the horror:

"We’ve got some pretty wild traps in the film — we don’t shy away from the gore. It’s such a perfect Halloween scarefest. It’s perhaps not quite as vicious and more fun, which is something we tried to inject into it. But it’s still full of good fun gore, that’s for sure. And, on top of that, it’s got a really great mystery, and there’s very interesting twists. It’s Saw for 2017.”

With a $873.3 million gross worldwide, there was certainly an appetite out there for Saw at some point, but can Jigsaw learn from the mistakes of its predecessors? Heading for a fast-tracked October 27 release, we certainly don't have long to wait to get caught in a trap of Saw's return.

Check out where we left the series with Saw: The Final Chapter and don't forget our poll below!

