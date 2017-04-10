Though we've been crossing our fingers that Hollywood would get the memo and stop meddling with our beloved classics, there is still a #DirtyDancing reboot happening thanks to ABC. It's a modest project since the movie is made for #TV, but judging from the new series of pictures released by the network, the adaptation is taking its mission of bringing Dirty Dancing back to life very seriously. From Baby's curls to Johnny's black dress pants to everyone's corny outfits, the reboot is making sure not to stray too far from the original.

Released in 1987, Dirty Dancing started out as a modest movie before becoming a rom-com staple, skillfully balancing the cheesier emotions with more complex issues to create a story rich in meaning, carried by the beloved and unlikely heroine Baby. Add to that the magnetic presence of Patrick Swayze and the fantastic soundtrack, and you've clearly got what we call a classic. Will the reboot live up to the original's name?

Starting with the best part of the movie — where Johnny walks up to Baby's table — this still from the Dirty Dancing reboot introduces the whole family. Sarah Hyland seems like the perfect pick to play big sister Lisa!

Speaking of iconic scenes: Johnny and Baby train for their big dance number in the water, supposedly because it's easier for him to lift her — but we all know it's just so we can see them both dripping wet. Unfortunately, Baby isn't wearing white this time around.

This is the moment where Baby decides she's going to prove everyone wrong by nailing this dance routine.

We also meet Nicole Scherzinger as the dance teacher, Penny.

Can you recognize the little girl from Little Miss Sunshine? We can only hope Abigail Breslin is as good a learner as Jennifer Grey was in the 1987 version.

Now sing with me: And IIIIIII...

If you're curious to see what a 2017 interpretation of Dirty Dancing feels like, the remake will air May 24 at 8pm on ABC. In the meantime, you can revisit the final dance scene of the original movie:

Will you watch the Dirty Dancing remake? What's your favorite scene in the original?

