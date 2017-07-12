In recent news, Disney is having a little issue trying to find the perfect actor to portray Aladdin for its live-action remake. Hollywood has always held a bad rep for whitewashing characters and casting actors in roles meant for ethnicities that aren't theirs. Last year's biggest controversies included Scarlett Johansson cast as Major Mira Killian in Ghost in the Shell and Tilda Swinton as the Ancient One in Doctor Strange.

It seemed that Disney learned from this and decided to put out a global casting call for the live-action remake of Aladdin back in March, much to everyone's delight. But upon hearing that #Disney is still having problems finding its lead, people took to social media to give the casting directors over at Disney a helping hand.

Some suggestions included:

Priyanka Chopra as Princess Jasmine and Dev Patel as Aladdin would have the whole world shooK! pic.twitter.com/uDh03KE5QL — Black Bill Gates. (@WrittenByTerry) July 11, 2017

how is disney having trouble casting Alladin when Avan Jogia was literally born for the role???

the man can sing, dance, AND act! pic.twitter.com/2ilMFlq1Md — Damian Alonso (@thedamianalonso) July 12, 2017

"Disney is reportedly struggling to find its Aladdin" @zaynmalik pic.twitter.com/hWTmsnoj9n — BEST ZAYN PICS (@bestzaynsphotos) July 11, 2017

#HrithikRoshan is the Perfect Choice to play Alladin pic.twitter.com/s4ni62F8ws — Hrithiks Gladiator (@HrithiksGladia2) July 11, 2017

Some of more popular options put forth have included: Riz Ahmed, Fawad Khan, Dev Patel and a man who has actually played a prince in a Disney production (Khoobsurat) before.

If this man is not a prince, then no man is. And yes, I take it very personally that Fawad isn't already the Alladin. NOT COOL Disney. pic.twitter.com/XiUBWRVsJ4 — Aishwarya S (@Hyper_aice) July 12, 2017

Of course, it didn't stop there. A lot of people have pointed out that casting an Indian would be inappropriate, as #Aladdin is not an Indian character: He is Middle Eastern.

THE MAIN LEADS SHOULD BE MIDDLE EASTERN SINCE IT'S A ME/ARABIAN FANTASY. YOU CAN'T JUST PICK ANYONE BC THEY ARE BROWN https://t.co/ubNgp1k5Tb — Angel K (@AvidReaderBlog) July 12, 2017

However, some of the funniest responses have been people expecting worse case scenarios of how this whole situation could play out.

Half expecting this cast:



Ryan Gosling as Aladdin

Jennifer Lawrence as Jasmine

Tim Curry as Jafar https://t.co/L5TivqO9C1 — Mahwash Ajaz (@mahwashajaz_) July 12, 2017

nice of disney to pretend to look for a brown aladdin before eventually casting ryan gosling — Rega Jha (@RegaJha) July 12, 2017

While casting Ryan Gosling as Aladdin would be very generic, you'd being lying if you didn't love the idea of Tim Curry as Jafar. As for casting Genie, Will Smith has reportedly signed on after Kevin Hart reportedly passed on the role. The movie is set to be directed by Guy Ritchie and written by John August. There is currently no release date set in stone, but we could be seeing it in theaters by 2019.

Who do you think should be cast in the role of Aladdin in the live-action movie?

[Source: Buzzfeed]