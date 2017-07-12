In recent news, Disney is having a little issue trying to find the perfect actor to portray Aladdin for its live-action remake. Hollywood has always held a bad rep for whitewashing characters and casting actors in roles meant for ethnicities that aren't theirs. Last year's biggest controversies included Scarlett Johansson cast as Major Mira Killian in Ghost in the Shell and Tilda Swinton as the Ancient One in Doctor Strange.
It seemed that Disney learned from this and decided to put out a global casting call for the live-action remake of Aladdin back in March, much to everyone's delight. But upon hearing that #Disney is still having problems finding its lead, people took to social media to give the casting directors over at Disney a helping hand.
Some suggestions included:
Some of more popular options put forth have included: Riz Ahmed, Fawad Khan, Dev Patel and a man who has actually played a prince in a Disney production (Khoobsurat) before.
Of course, it didn't stop there. A lot of people have pointed out that casting an Indian would be inappropriate, as #Aladdin is not an Indian character: He is Middle Eastern.
However, some of the funniest responses have been people expecting worse case scenarios of how this whole situation could play out.
While casting Ryan Gosling as Aladdin would be very generic, you'd being lying if you didn't love the idea of Tim Curry as Jafar. As for casting Genie, Will Smith has reportedly signed on after Kevin Hart reportedly passed on the role. The movie is set to be directed by Guy Ritchie and written by John August. There is currently no release date set in stone, but we could be seeing it in theaters by 2019.
Who do you think should be cast in the role of Aladdin in the live-action movie?
[Source: Buzzfeed]