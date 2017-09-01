Ever since the first appearance of the lightsaber in Star Wars: A New Hope, every one of us back then wanted to be Luke Skywalker. Now everyone wants to be as badass as Rey (Daisy Ridley) from The Force Awakens. We are all guilty of making the famous sound effect "bshzzzzzz" and holding our imaginary lightsabers like a Jedi prepping for some epic fight. Something about holding an imaginary beam of light empowered us to take down any foe. If you ever wanted to see if you had the skills to become a Jedi, now you can duel Kylo Ren with an augmented reality (AR) lightsaber.

All you need are the Lenovo’s Mirage AR headset, a replica lightsaber controller, and a tracking beacon for this #ForceFriday bundle. Then you just have to download the Disney Star Wars: Jedi Challenge app, and you'll be swinging that lightsaber around like Rey in no time.

You Can Fight Kylo Ren

The package comes with a replica of Rey's lightsaber from #TheForceAwakens that lights up with a blue bulb at the end to replicate the blade. Bryan Bishop of The Verge, who got a chance to test out the game, discussed the role you assume and what it's like to come face-to-face with #KyloRen:

"The premise of the toy is that players are working on their Jedi training with the help of a character called the Archivist, who throws various holographic challenges and exercises your way...Using Star Wars-style holograms of characters creatively side-steps any resolution weaknesses, and when Kylo Ren came charging at me, I reacted like you’d expect: I brought my lightsaber up in front of me to block the blow."

How cool is that? No longer do you have to grab a wooden broom and flail around the room trying to hit imaginary objects. I bet the Star Wars kid wished this technology had existed before his YouTube video was released.

Don't worry, #Disney included other playable characters and foes, including the biggest bad guy of them all: Darth Vader.

What Other Modes Are Included?

Star Wars: Jedi Challenges doesn't stop there. The device will also let you play the Dejarik holochess game where we saw Chewbacca lose to C-3PO in #StarWars. If you get bored slicing and dicing Kylo Ren, you can also play a strategy-based game that lets you control Rebel soldiers and attack Imperial forces in a land-based battle.

Disney plans on adding more modes to the Star Wars: Jedi Challenges, thus turning the system in a full AR platform.

If you dream of starting out as a young Padawan and working you way to a full-fledged Jedi Knight, then the #Jedi Challenges package sounds it'll totally satisfy your inner child's craving.

Star Wars: Jedi Challenges is scheduled to be released in November 2017.

