The live-action world of Disney is about to get a whole lot bigger thanks to the studio's big screen adaptation of Aladdin. The film will be directed by Guy Ritchie, and its development process has been a mysterious ride for fans. After a period of silence from the project, we learned Disney was having some trouble finding the right man for the job, which, in turn, hindered the casting of Jasmine. Fortunately that's not the case anymore.

During D23 2017, #Disney finally announced the talented actors that will be bringing to life Aladdin's cast of characters. After some rumblings that he'd been on the short list, it was finally confirmed that #MenaMassoud will be playing the street rat-turned-prince. The actor is a relative unknown in the industry, at least on the movie end of things, but he has experience in television with series like Open Heart and The 99 under his belt, and he's about to appear in this year's TV series adaptation of Jack Ryan.

Just announced: MENA MASSOUD will play the title role in ALADDIN. Will Smith as the genie, Naomi Scott as Jasmine #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/4xvIx0soMC — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) July 15, 2017

Yep, that looks like a fitting live-action version of our favorite false prince.

Then we have Jasmine. It was previously rumored that #NaomiScott of 2017's Power Rangers fame was up for the role of the feisty and lovable princess, but Disney was holding on officially casting her until the right actor for #Aladdin was found. Today, the studio officially announced Scoot had been chosen for the role.

Next up, we have confirmation on the Genie after a rumor that surfaced earlier this year: It is indeed Will Smith who will bring the goofy Genie to life. There's been some concern from fans about any other actor taking over the role made so famous by Robin Williams. Fortunately, the role looks to be in good hands with #WillSmith.

Smith is a great actor, with a good eye for comedy and of course, tons of charm. It's rare when all the casting choices for a live-action adaptation feel completely right, but that's the case for #Aladdin. Now, all we have left is learning who will be playing the villainous Jafar. Going by the casting choices we have right now, I can't wait who ends up with the role.

What do you think about these casting choices? Who are you most excited to see in the film? Let me know in the comments!