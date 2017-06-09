Stick the popcorn in the microwave and prepare those square eyes, it is that time of year again when Empire releases its 100 Greatest Movies of All Time. Nearly 5,000 fans were asked to submit their Top 10, with the magazine then collating a definitive ranking of the final 100 cinematic champions.

The list obviously isn't going to be to everyone's liking, but you can't argue with the general consensus, it's called democracy. There are you obvious favorites like Pulp Fiction and Apocalypse Now, but interestingly, this year seemed to be a popular one for Disney's #MCU. Well, with it being the highest grossing movie franchise of all time, it's hardly surprising.

Here To Save The Day

So, where do the heroes and villains we have come to love and loathe since 2008 find themselves on the list? Captain America: Civil War pits our heroes against each other for the No. 79 spot, while 2012's The Avengers manages to assemble the team at No. 65. However, it is those motley guardians that "rocket" to No. 34 with James Gunn's #GaurdiansoftheGalaxy. There is obviously no sign of the sequel, but being released just weeks ago, Vol. 2 is presumably vying for a place next year.

While the world of Iron Man and #InfinityWar has solidified itself on the list, it is still beaten by the lucrative #StarWars series, securing two entries in the Top 10 alone. There are no real surprises for the Top 10, and Francis Ford Cop­­pola's #TheGodfather unsurprisingly makes the No. 1 spot. It just beat the epic father-son showdown of The Empire Strikes Back, which finds itself with the silver medal.

Here's the full Top 10:

The Godfather

The Empire Strikes Back

The Dark Knight

The Shawshank Redemption

Pulp Fiction

Goodfellas

Raiders of the Lost Ark

Jaws

Star Wars

Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The newest entry into the big 10 is actually some direct competition to the marvellous Marvelverse, with #ChristopherNolan's The Dark Knight taking Heath Ledger's Joker laughing all the way to the bank and into third place. None of the recent #DCEU films find themselves on the list, but with entries like Batman v Superman and Suicide Squad, is anyone really shocked at this revelation?

The list also fires up the controversy around which is better, Alien or Aliens? James Cameron and Ridley Scott go head-to-head, with Alien ranking at No. 14 and its sequel at No. 15. Somehow Jurassic Park finds itself trawling in nineteenth place and behind Inception (go figure). Thankfully, it isn't just a case of the golden oldies. Staples like Casablanca and Citizen Kane remain popular choices, but newer films like Whiplash and Inglourious Basterds nab well-deserved places. Also, last year's Arrival just makes it to the list, and La La Land secures a spot at No. 62. Given that it is both films' first time on the list, expect them to shoot up the ranks next time around. The full list can be found online, which will also appear in print for this month's copy of Empire, available on June 15.

Check out the trailer for The Godfather and don't forget our poll below!