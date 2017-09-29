If you're hungry for all the footage you can get of the hottest yet-to-be-released blockbusters, then Disney's new partnership with National CineMedia will be music to your cinema-going ears.

The studio has teamed up with National CineMedia on a new pre-show called Noovie, which will run for 20 minutes before the trailers play. The show will replace FirstLook and be shown on over 20,600 screens across the US. But the best thing about Noovie for theatergoers is the emphasis on behind-the-scenes material from some of the biggest upcoming films — including ones from the #MCU!

Until June 2018, movie lovers can expect to see behind-the-scenes footage from Disney films such as Star Wars, Episode VIII: The Last Jedi, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, A Wrinkle in Time, The Incredibles 2 and the upcoming Han Solo movie. And the first Disney film that will show exclusive content on Noovie will be the upcoming Pixar movie, Coco.

However if you want to see the best content on Noovie, you'd better arrive at the theater early! While Noovie will run for about 20 minutes, the best content will be closer to the beginning. National CineMedia CEO Andy England revealed this was a move to drive people to theaters earlier. "We want to give people a reason to arrive earlier," England said. "We want to dial up the entertainment value."

Disney's agreement with National CineMedia means it will provide around five minutes of content for a segment of Noovie called Noovie Backlot. Coco's Noovie Backlot segment will feature a real-life Xolo dog, which is the same breed as the character Dante in the film. During Noovie Backlot segment the Xolo visits Pixar studios and emulates the film's character. Talk about adorable!

Have you seen Noovie playing before a movie yet? What did you think?