The D23 Expo fan convention has been delivering nothing but good news for Star Wars fans. First, there was the announcement that favorites Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher have been made Disney Legends. Then there was the release of a tantalizing BTS video of the upcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi, including a collection of stunning character posters featuring the main cast. Last but not least, there was the first look at the highly-anticipated Star Wars-themed land, which will open in Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts in 2019.

Now, Walt Disney Parks & Resorts chairman Bob Chapek has just announced that Star Wars Land will be called Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. According to the Disney Parks Blog, the 14-acre theme park will allow visitors "to visit a remote trading port on the edge of wild space where Star Wars characters and their stories come to life, and where guests will find themselves in the middle of the action."

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge — Where Light And Dark Forces Meet

Currently under development, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will allow visitors to immerse themselves into the #StarWars Universe and live out their own Star Wars adventures. For instance, the theme park's two major attractions will place visitors in the middle of a battle between the Resistance and the First Order. Here are five cool things you will be able to do in Star Wars Land come 2019.

1. Fly The Millennium Falcon

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge concept art [Credit: Disney/LucasFilm/Disney Parks]

One of the theme park's two major attractions will give guests the opportunity to fly the Millennium Falcon. Imagine yourself as Han Solo, Rey or even Chewbacca, as you get to pilot the ship, shoot blasters and jump into lightspeed, while completing a critical mission. Depending on your performance, you will either earn galactic credits or end up as prey for a bounty hunter.

2. Step Inside A Star Destroyer

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge concept art [Credit: Disney/LucasFilm/Disney Parks]

The other major attraction is slated to be the biggest in scale ever built for #Disney Parks. It is designed to make you feel like you're on a Star Destroyer inside a hanger bay. Not much information has been given out on this as yet, but judging by the concept art, expect First Order Stormtroopers, TIE fighters and Imperials droids to be on display here.

3. Meet Your Favorite Star Wars Characters

Disney Park promises that Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will feature many Star Wars characters, both classic and new, including BB-8, Chewbacca, members of the First Order, and many more. With diehard fans very likely to dress up as their favorite Star Wars heroes when they visit the theme park, there might be a problem arising when one does not know whether those in costume are paid performers or just fans.

4. Chill Out At The Cantina

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge concept art [Credit: Disney/LucasFilm/Disney Parks]

You can't have a Star Wars-themed park without a proper Star Wars-styled cantina. Yes, there is one where you can order galactic concoctions such as blue milk. No word whether it will be modeled on the famed Mos Eisley cantina, though it would be great if they can have a version of the original band in there. Meanwhile, the cantina's resident DJ will be none other than Rex, the pilot from the original Disney Parks' Star Wars ride, Star Tours.

5. Stay At A Star Wars-Inspired Resort

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge concept art [Credit: Disney/LucasFilm/Disney Parks]

Ever imagine yourself in your majestic Queen Amidala robes or stately Senator garb and staying in a Star Wars-themed resort? Your dream is coming true. According to Chapek, there will be one such resort coming up at Walt Disney World that will be "unlike anything that exists today.” He tells starwars.com:

“From the second you arrive, you will become a part of a 'Star Wars' story. You’ll immediately become a citizen of the galaxy and experience all that entails, including dressing up in the proper attire. Once you leave Earth, you will discover a starship alive with characters, stories, and adventures that unfold all around you. It is 100-percent immersive, and the story will touch every single minute of your day, and it will culminate in a unique journey for every person who visits.”

Enough, we are sold. When do reservation bookings start?

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opens in 2019, first at Disneyland Resort and later in the year at Walt Disney World Resort. What do you hope to see in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge? Let us know in the comments below!